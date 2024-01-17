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Preview of Big Little Journeys: Survival

Preview: Season 42 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.

01/17/2024

Preview of Big Little Journeys: Survival

Preview: Season 42 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.

In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest. The lonely male encounters dangerous and strange characters along the way, from a cobra to a Formosan moon bear. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins, searching for food, journey to a land of plenty and face an ocelot and a monkey-eating harpy eagle in their path.

01/17/2024

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Filming Two Endangered Animals | Inside Big Little Journeys

Filming Two Endangered Animals | Inside Big Little Journeys

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep7 | 7m 29s | The filmmakers work with conservationists to follow the journeys of endangered animals. (7m 29s)

How Pangolins Mate (in Suits of Armor)

How Pangolins Mate (in Suits of Armor)

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep7 | 2m 47s | Mating in a suit of armor isn’t easy. (2m 47s)

Lion Tamarin Family vs. Harpy Eagle

Lion Tamarin Family vs. Harpy Eagle

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep7 | 2m 28s | A monkey-eating Harpy Eagle, 15 times the weight of a Lion Tamarin, circles a family. (2m 28s)

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