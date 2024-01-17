Preview of Big Little Journeys: Survival
Preview: Season 42 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest. The lonely male encounters dangerous and strange characters along the way, from a cobra to a Formosan moon bear. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins, searching for food, journey to a land of plenty and face an ocelot and a monkey-eating harpy eagle in their path.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Big Little Journeys: Survival
Preview: Season 42 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest. The lonely male encounters dangerous and strange characters along the way, from a cobra to a Formosan moon bear. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins, searching for food, journey to a land of plenty and face an ocelot and a monkey-eating harpy eagle in their path.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Nature
Nature is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
Buy Now
Explore More Ways to WatchBring the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home with classic NATURE episodes.
Discover a new world where every little step counts.
A tiny pangolin and a family of lion tamarins must travel through a land of giants to find the future for the next generation.
The greatest adventures are the smallest.
Filming Two Endangered Animals | Inside Big Little Journeys
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep7 | 7m 29s | The filmmakers work with conservationists to follow the journeys of endangered animals. (7m 29s)
How Pangolins Mate (in Suits of Armor)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep7 | 2m 47s | Mating in a suit of armor isn’t easy. (2m 47s)
Lion Tamarin Family vs. Harpy Eagle
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep7 | 2m 28s | A monkey-eating Harpy Eagle, 15 times the weight of a Lion Tamarin, circles a family. (2m 28s)
- Science and Nature
Explore scientific discoveries on television's most acclaimed science documentary series.
- New Episode
- Science and Nature
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
- New Episode
Support for PBS provided by:
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...