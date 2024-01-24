Preview of Big Little Journeys: Bloodlines
Preview: Season 42 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
In Madagascar’s Kirindy Forest, a matchstick-sized chameleon goes on an epic journey through high trees and ground floors to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain also to find a suitor and a place to raise her pups.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Big Little Journeys: Bloodlines
Preview: Season 42 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In Madagascar’s Kirindy Forest, a matchstick-sized chameleon goes on an epic journey through high trees and ground floors to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain also to find a suitor and a place to raise her pups.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Explore More Ways to WatchBring the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home with classic NATURE episodes.
An incredible journey is just beginning where every little step counts.
This tiny chameleon and a water vole travel across strange new worlds in their quest to mate.
The odds are stacked against them, but the greatest adventures are the smallest.
Female Chameleon Erupts with Color Before Death
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep8 | 3m 2s | In her last moments, this female chameleon's skin erupts with color. (3m 2s)
Filming The Life of a Matchstick-Sized Chameleon
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep8 | 7m 31s | Filmmakers follow the short-lived journey of a matchstick-sized chameleon. (7m 31s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep8 | 2m 59s | This could be the last battle of their lives. (2m 59s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep8 | 2m 39s | In the cold waters beneath her, monsters lurk. (2m 39s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...