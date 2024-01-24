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Preview of Big Little Journeys: Bloodlines

Preview: Season 42 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.

1/24/2024

Preview of Big Little Journeys: Bloodlines

Preview: Season 42 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.

In Madagascar’s Kirindy Forest, a matchstick-sized chameleon goes on an epic journey through high trees and ground floors to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain also to find a suitor and a place to raise her pups.

1/24/2024

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Female Chameleon Erupts with Color Before Death

Female Chameleon Erupts with Color Before Death

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep8 | 3m 2s | In her last moments, this female chameleon's skin erupts with color. (3m 2s)

Filming The Life of a Matchstick-Sized Chameleon

Filming The Life of a Matchstick-Sized Chameleon

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep8 | 7m 31s | Filmmakers follow the short-lived journey of a matchstick-sized chameleon. (7m 31s)

Two Chameleons Duke It Out

Two Chameleons Duke It Out

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep8 | 2m 59s | This could be the last battle of their lives. (2m 59s)

Water Vole's Risky Swim

Water Vole's Risky Swim

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep8 | 2m 39s | In the cold waters beneath her, monsters lurk. (2m 39s)

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

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