Preview of American Horses
Preview: Season 40 Episode 10 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Meet the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation.
American horses are icons. Mustang. Appaloosa. Morgan. Quarter Horse. Follow the history of the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation and meet the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of American Horses
Preview: Season 40 Episode 10 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
American horses are icons. Mustang. Appaloosa. Morgan. Quarter Horse. Follow the history of the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation and meet the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Nature
Nature is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Buy Now
Explore More Ways to WatchBring the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home with classic NATURE episodes.
How Appaloosa Horses Keep Nez Perce Traditions Alive
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S40 Ep10 | 2m 1s | For the Nez Perce tribe, gathering with the Appaloosa herd is a chance to honor tradition. (2m 1s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S40 Ep10 | 10m 53s | Go behind the scenes of "American Horses." (10m 53s)
Why The Quarter Horse is Built For Speed
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S40 Ep10 | 2m 10s | The American Quarter Horse has been clocked at 55 mph. (2m 10s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S40 Ep10 | 1m 58s | At the height of breeding season, a band stallion fends off bachelor stallions. (1m 58s)
Support for PBS provided by:
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...