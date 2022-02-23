Skip to Main Content
Meet the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation.

Meet the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation.

American horses are icons. Mustang. Appaloosa. Morgan. Quarter Horse. Follow the history of the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation and meet the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

How Appaloosa Horses Keep Nez Perce Traditions Alive

How Appaloosa Horses Keep Nez Perce Traditions Alive

Clip: S40 Ep10 | 2m 1s | For the Nez Perce tribe, gathering with the Appaloosa herd is a chance to honor tradition. (2m 1s)

Making of "American Horses"

Making of "American Horses"

Clip: S40 Ep10 | 10m 53s | Go behind the scenes of "American Horses." (10m 53s)

Why The Quarter Horse is Built For Speed

Why The Quarter Horse is Built For Speed

Clip: S40 Ep10 | 2m 10s | The American Quarter Horse has been clocked at 55 mph. (2m 10s)

Wild Stallions Fight to Mate

Wild Stallions Fight to Mate

Clip: S40 Ep10 | 1m 58s | At the height of breeding season, a band stallion fends off bachelor stallions. (1m 58s)

