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Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

A tribute concert filmed in September 2025 at Italy’s Arena di Verona, to celebrate what would have been the acclaimed tenor’s 90th birthday. Featuring world-renowned opera and pop artists — including Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, trio Il Volo and cellist HAUSER.

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Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World is presented by your local public television station.

Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

Video has Closed Captions

Special | 1h 31m 47s | A heartfelt memorial, honoring the tenor through powerful performances. (1h 31m 47s)

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