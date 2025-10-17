Skip to Main Content
Art & Science Collide

Meet a few of the featured artists from the Getty's 2024 Southern California art event PST ART.

Weaving together stories of artists featured in the Getty’s 2024-25 Southern California art event Pacific Standard Time, the documentary showcases a sampling of the participating arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout the region.

10/17/2025

American Artist Reimagines Rocket Science via Octavia Butler

American Artist Reimagines Rocket Science via Octavia Butler

Reimagining rocket science through Octavia Butler's vision of space and survival.

Cannupa Hanska Luger's Time-Traveling Sculptures

Cannupa Hanska Luger's Time-Traveling Sculptures

Cannupa Hanska Luger's Sovereignty Suits reimagine the spacesuit as more than survival gear.

Hayv Kahraman on Interconnectedness Through Art

Hayv Kahraman on Interconnectedness Through Art

Artist Hayv Kahraman highlights human-microbe interconnectedness in her work.

Lauren Bon Restores Urban Land with LA River Water

Lauren Bon Restores Urban Land with LA River Water

Urban restoration: Lauren Bon harnesses LA River to clean contaminated land.

Special Species: Piñata Art Celebrates At-Risk Animals

Special Species: Piñata Art Celebrates At-Risk Animals

Piñata-inspired art celebrates overlooked animals and endangered species.

