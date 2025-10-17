Trailer
Meet a few of the featured artists from the Getty’s 2024 Southern California art event PST ART.
Weaving together stories of artists featured in the Getty’s 2024-25 Southern California art event Pacific Standard Time, the documentary showcases a sampling of the participating arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout the region.
Weaving together stories of artists featured in the Getty's 2024-25 Southern California art event Pacific Standard Time, the documentary showcases a sampling of the participating arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout the region.
How to Watch Art & Science Collide
Art & Science Collide is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
- I find this dividing of science and art incredibly problematic.
- In reality, it's all one beautiful complex system.
- I think we all have a deep connection to the earth.
- I'm obsessed with microbes.
- Space exploration.
- Environmental reparation.
- There is a hole in our environment the shape of you, can you fit back in?
(upbeat music)
American Artist Reimagines Rocket Science via Octavia Butler
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 10/17/2025 | 3m 58s | Reimagining rocket science through Octavia Butler’s vision of space and survival. (3m 58s)
Cannupa Hanska Luger's Time-Traveling Sculptures
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 10/17/2025 | 2m 55s | Cannupa Hanska Luger’s Sovereignty Suits reimagine the spacesuit as more than survival gear. (2m 55s)
Hayv Kahraman on Interconnectedness Through Art
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 10/17/2025 | 3m 37s | Artist Hayv Kahraman highlights human-microbe interconnectedness in her work. (3m 37s)
Lauren Bon Restores Urban Land with LA River Water
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 10/17/2025 | 4m 54s | Urban restoration: Lauren Bon harnesses LA River to clean contaminated land. (4m 54s)
Special Species: Piñata Art Celebrates At-Risk Animals
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 10/17/2025 | 3m 39s | Piñata-inspired art celebrates overlooked animals and endangered species. (3m 39s)
