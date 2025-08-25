Trailer | A New Kind of Wilderness
Trailer for A New Kind of Wilderness by director Silje Evensmo Jacobsen.
Why do we live differently and don't go to school and stuff, like other kids?
Mummy and I made a choice a few years ago when you were little.
We wanted to spend more time with you.
- This is the life.
- It is, mate.
This is the life.
Timber!
I'll try as hard as I can because I know Maria would have wanted me to try.
Happy birthday, mummy.
Kiss from Freja.
I love you.
Listen, I don't want anyone to fall in the water this time.
It would be a good adventure, though.
What's going to happen, daddy?
I have to sell the farm.
I don't earn enough to have the loan by myself.
I've lived here all my life, daddy.
Prison.
We want the children at school.
We'll have to ask them if you are allowed to carry knives.
Because I'm not so sure.
I can have it in my bag.
I was thinking maybe we could get lost.
Sorry, we didn't find school this morning.
Do it daddy!
It does feel like a failure.
I'm scared, daddy.
