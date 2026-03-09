Skip to Main Content

Trailer

Preview: 5/6/2026 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

David Attenborough tells the story of the wildlife blockbuster that would change his life forever.

In 1976 David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No-one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, Life on Earth.

05/06/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Meeting GorillasNew

Meeting Gorillas

Video has Closed Captions

Sir David Attenborough telling his experience meeting the Gorillas in Rwanda for "Life on Earth." (3m 54s)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Discover More from PBS

Watch Without Valley PBS Passport

  • Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows
  • Enjoy Live TV from Valley PBS

Watch MORE with Valley PBS Passport

Donate $5 per month or $60 per year and:

  • Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows
  • Stream early releases of new series
  • Binge watch your favorite PBS shows

Your donation goes to your local station!

Get Passport

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?