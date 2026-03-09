Trailer
Preview: 5/6/2026 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
David Attenborough tells the story of the wildlife blockbuster that would change his life forever.
In 1976 David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No-one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, Life on Earth.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Trailer
Preview: 5/6/2026 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In 1976 David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No-one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, Life on Earth.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure
Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
Share Inspiring Moments From The FilmExplore the PBS Giphy collection for Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure.
- I have been lucky enough to have had a long career making natural history programs, but there was one series that changed everything.
- One of the most remarkable television series ever produced.
(gentle music) - [Speaker With Clear Tone] People just have not seen anything like this.
(gentle music) - Extraordinary, really.
I mean, it was one of the most privileged moments of our life.
(gentle music)
Video has Closed Captions
Sir David Attenborough telling his experience meeting the Gorillas in Rwanda for "Life on Earth." (3m 54s)
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