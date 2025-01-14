Finding Your Roots

Skip to Main Content

The Train Accident in Michael Imperioli's Family History

Michael Imperioli learns about his maternal great grandfather's death as a train worker in New York.

Michael Imperioli learns about his maternal great grandfather's death as a train worker in New York.

Michael's maternal grandfather, Alberto Luzzi, was born in New York City in June, 1914. Alberto had a difficult childhood due to the early passing of his father, Michael's great grandfather, who died in an accident cleaning trains for the transit system. Michael's great grandfather grew up in Calabria, Italy, before moving to America after getting married.

