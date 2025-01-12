Skip to Main Content
The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Our Hope for Years to Come

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Our Hope for Years to Come

12/1/2025 | 55m 35s

Music for the Christmas season featuring the Choirs and Orchestra of St. Olaf College.

St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota presents music for the Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany Season. Featuring familiar carols, beloved choral works, and exciting new compositions, themes of the Advent and Christmas season are explored through music in this cherished tradition.

12/01/2025 | Expires 12/30/2025 | Rating TV-G

How to Watch The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Our Hope for Years to Come

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Our Hope for Years to Come is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

