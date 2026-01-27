Finding Your Roots

(soft music) - [Narrator] In this episode, actor Lizzie Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj uncover their roots.

- [Host] That is your great-grandfather arriving in the United States of America.

- Does this say he had $3?

- Yep.

Have you ever seen that photo?

- No.

- They had elephants.

- That's awesome.

That's really cool.

- I think it's cool.

- To know that we have a connection to that is pretty epic.

- That's crazy.

I keep saying that, but it's crazy.

It's crazy.

(soft music fading)