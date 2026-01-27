Finding Your Roots
The Road We Took Preview
Preview: Season 12 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj, uncovering ancestors who made brave decisions that forever reshaped their family trees. Moving from shtetls in Eastern Europe to farmlands in northern India to the shores of the United States, Gates introduces his guests to the women and men who overcame enormous hardships to find a better future.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...
Finding Your Roots
The Road We Took Preview
Preview: Season 12 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj, uncovering ancestors who made brave decisions that forever reshaped their family trees. Moving from shtetls in Eastern Europe to farmlands in northern India to the shores of the United States, Gates introduces his guests to the women and men who overcame enormous hardships to find a better future.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Finding Your Roots
Finding Your Roots is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
Buy Now
Explore More Finding Your RootsA new season of Finding Your Roots is premiering January 7th! Stream now past episodes and tune in to PBS on Tuesdays at 8/7 for all-new episodes as renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.
(soft music) - [Narrator] In this episode, actor Lizzie Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj uncover their roots.
- [Host] That is your great-grandfather arriving in the United States of America.
- Does this say he had $3?
- Yep.
Have you ever seen that photo?
- No.
- They had elephants.
- That's awesome.
That's really cool.
- I think it's cool.
- To know that we have a connection to that is pretty epic.
- That's crazy.
I keep saying that, but it's crazy.
It's crazy.
(soft music fading)
Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Hasan discovers the possibility that he may have royal roots in Northern India. (4m 9s)
Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Lizzy contemplates the difficult decision her ancestor made upon immigrating to New York. (4m 9s)
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Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...