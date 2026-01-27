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The Road We Took Preview

Preview: Season 12 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

01/27/2026

FromHenry Louis Gates, Jr.

Finding Your Roots

The Road We Took Preview

Preview: Season 12 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj, uncovering ancestors who made brave decisions that forever reshaped their family trees. Moving from shtetls in Eastern Europe to farmlands in northern India to the shores of the United States, Gates introduces his guests to the women and men who overcame enormous hardships to find a better future.

01/27/2026

FromHenry Louis Gates, Jr.

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Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...

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Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots

Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Hasan discovers the possibility that he may have royal roots in Northern India. (4m 9s)

Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars

Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Lizzy contemplates the difficult decision her ancestor made upon immigrating to New York. (4m 9s)

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Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...

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