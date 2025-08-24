Season 6 Preview
Preview: Season 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Sunny and Jess are back in action in Season 6, premiering on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c.
DI Sunny Kahn and DCI Jess James are back in action for an all-new season of investigating unsolved crimes. Season 6 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Season 6 Preview
Preview: Season 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
DI Sunny Kahn and DCI Jess James are back in action for an all-new season of investigating unsolved crimes. Season 6 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Unforgotten
Unforgotten is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Filming Begins on Season 6Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar return to their roles in the new season of the acclaimed crime drama coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS. Find out everything we know about the plot for Season 6, the cast and more!
(dramatic music) - [Reporter] Police have today found remains in Whitney Marsh - This is relatively recent, - More or less the last 13 years.
- How could someone do that to another human being?
- [Witness] You think you have everything worked out, then outta nowhere this thing happens and it shifts everything.
- This could be a potential cause of death.
- Don't say a single word.
- [Sunny] We have a match.
(equipment dings) - Oh, we're good.
- [Host] "Unforgotten."
the new season on Masterpiece Mystery.
(dramatic music continues)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S6 | 2m | Get a sneak peek of what's ahead in Unforgotten Season 6. (2m)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S6 | 30s | Sunny and Jess are back in action in Season 6, premiering on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c. (30s)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.