Unforgotten

Sunny and Jess are back in action in Season 6, premiering on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c.

Unforgotten

DI Sunny Kahn and DCI Jess James are back in action for an all-new season of investigating unsolved crimes. Season 6 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c

What's Ahead in Season 6

Clip: S6 | 2m | Get a sneak peek of what's ahead in Unforgotten Season 6. (2m)

