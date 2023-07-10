Skip to Main Content
Austin City Limits

Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra

Season 49 Episode 4901 | 53m 26sVideo has Closed Captions

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

10/07/2023 | Expires 09/21/2025 | Rating TV-PG

Austin City Limits

Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra

Season 49 Episode 4901 | 53m 26sVideo has Closed Captions

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Austin City Limits accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra in their ACL debut. Songs include “Monster” and “The Eye That Catches the Dream.”

10/07/2023 | Expires 09/21/2025 | Rating TV-PG

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is...

Support provided by:

Austin Convention CenterCirrus LogicDell TechnologiesAXS Ticketing
Austin City Limits

Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra

Season 49 Episode 4901 | 53m 26sVideo has Closed Captions

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Austin City Limits accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra in their ACL debut. Songs include “Monster” and “The Eye That Catches the Dream.”

10/07/2023 | Expires 09/21/2025 | Rating TV-PG

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-PG

How to Watch Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Austin City Limits Newsletter
NEWSLETTER

Austin City Limits Newsletter

Don't miss a single iconic performance! Subscribe to the Austin City Limits newsletter to keep up with the latest full episodes to stream, exclusive content, and more!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Support for PBS provided by:

Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is...

AXS Ticketing
Sign in with Email

or

Continue with GoogleContinue with FacebookContinue with Apple

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?