Return to the Moon Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Return to the Moon Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- [Narrator] A new race to the moon.
- [Eugene] We leave as we came.
- [Narrator] Five decades after the first.
(static crackling) - [Eugene] As we shall return.
- [Narrator] Four astronauts.
- We are getting a move on.
Trust me, we are whipping the ponies.
- [Narrator] Going further than ever before.
- There could be a catastrophic failure.
- [Narrator] Paving the way for future missions to land and stay.
- You can't be not nervous.
- [Narrator] Return to the moon on Nova.
(dramatic music)
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At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.