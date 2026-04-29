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Return to the Moon Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.

4/29/2026

Return to the Moon Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.

A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

4/29/2026

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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.

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Return to the Moon Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

4/29/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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