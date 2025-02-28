Preview
Celebrate the beloved musician in a 2016 concert featuring Kristofferson and an all-star cast.
Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring a multigenerational “Who’s Who” of country greats, including Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker and Hank Williams Jr. Go backstage for interviews with the artists who explore his enduring influence.
How to Watch Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs
Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
(audience cheers) ♪ Busted flat in Baton Rouge ♪ ♪ Headed for the train ♪ ♪ Loving him was easier than anything I'll ever do ♪ (audience cheers) ♪ Sunday morning sidewalk ♪ ♪ Wishing, Lord, that I was ♪ (audience cheers)
