Professor T

When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.

Since Lisa’s death, Jasper is unable to face police work while Dan’s throwing himself into long hours at work. With Adelaide traveling the world, her sister Zelda (an old flame of the Dean’s) arrives to look after her home. Maiya hires a new DC, Chloe Highsmith, and with Dan, they tackle a tricky case involving the disappearance of a young woman on a boat. Jasper is forced to get involved too.

Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.

Support provided by:

Viking
How to Watch Professor T

Professor T is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

RELATED SHOW

More 'Professor T'

Professor T is based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, also streaming on PBS.
