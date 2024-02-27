Skip to Main Content
Great Performances

"Nutcracker from English National Ballet" Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 5 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Experience the holiday classic in a new light.

Experience the holiday classic in a new light, featuring over 100 dancers and musicians performing at the London Coliseum.

12/16/2025

Clara, Drosselmeyer, and the Christmas Tree in "Nutcracker"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep5 | 2m 40s | Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker." (2m 40s)

"Liquorice Allsorts" in "Nutcracker" from English National Ballet

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep5 | 2m 18s | Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker." (2m 18s)

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

