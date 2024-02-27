"Nutcracker from English National Ballet" Preview
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light, featuring over 100 dancers and musicians performing at the London Coliseum.
‘Tis the season for the “Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky's beloved holiday celebration filled with gifts, sweets and delights, marvelous dance and romance.
From the English National Ballet, treat yourself to the music and the magic of Nutcracker on Great Performances.
Clara, Drosselmeyer, and the Christmas Tree in "Nutcracker"
Clip: S53 Ep5 | 2m 40s | Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker." (2m 40s)
"Liquorice Allsorts" in "Nutcracker" from English National Ballet
Clip: S53 Ep5 | 2m 18s | Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker." (2m 18s)
