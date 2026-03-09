Natchez | Trailer
Preview: Season 27 Episode 10 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
A town built on antebellum tourism in Mississippi faces a reckoning. As homeowners, activists, and tour guides reinterpret the stories they sell, questions of race, memory, and responsibility come into focus. Natchez is a portrait of a community at a crossroads, confronting how a romanticized past shapes the present and the future.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Natchez | Trailer
Preview: Season 27 Episode 10 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A town built on antebellum tourism in Mississippi faces a reckoning. As homeowners, activists, and tour guides reinterpret the stories they sell, questions of race, memory, and responsibility come into focus. Natchez is a portrait of a community at a crossroads, confronting how a romanticized past shapes the present and the future.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- Nowhere in America is everything beautiful.
-It is here today.
-but Natchez.
- I feel like I have gone back in this lovely way.
- To a lovely world.
- I'm about to violate some Southern Pride narratives with truths and facts.
- We find an inventory of enslaved African-American men, women and children.
- If it's a bad, bad thought, don't remind them of it.
- That land has our blood in it.
[♪♪]
- Indie Films
A documentary series reckoning with the South's past, present, and future.
- Indie Films
Independent filmmakers present unique stories and characters with a point of view.
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