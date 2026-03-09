- Nowhere in America is everything beautiful.

-It is here today.

-but Natchez.

- I feel like I have gone back in this lovely way.

- To a lovely world.

- I'm about to violate some Southern Pride narratives with truths and facts.

- We find an inventory of enslaved African-American men, women and children.

- If it's a bad, bad thought, don't remind them of it.

- That land has our blood in it.

[♪♪]