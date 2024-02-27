Skip to Main Content
HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with HAUSER's masterful cello performances.

HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with the global music superstar. HAUSER's masterful cello performances transport audiences to new realms of emotion and beauty. Special guest artists joining HAUSER are Caroline Campbell, Lara Fabian, and Aida Garifullina, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.

HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with the global music superstar. HAUSER’s masterful cello performances transport audiences to new realms of emotion and beauty. Special guest artists joining HAUSER are Caroline Campbell, Lara Fabian, and Aida Garifullina, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.

How to Watch HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall

HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

