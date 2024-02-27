HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall Preview
Preview: 11/29/2024 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with HAUSER’s masterful cello performances.
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with the global music superstar. HAUSER’s masterful cello performances transport audiences to new realms of emotion and beauty. Special guest artists joining HAUSER are Caroline Campbell, Lara Fabian, and Aida Garifullina, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall Preview
Preview: 11/29/2024 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with the global music superstar. HAUSER’s masterful cello performances transport audiences to new realms of emotion and beauty. Special guest artists joining HAUSER are Caroline Campbell, Lara Fabian, and Aida Garifullina, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall
HAUSER – Classic Gala Concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
(gentle orchestral music) (gentle orchestral music)
Support for PBS provided by: