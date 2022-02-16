Skip to Main Content

Great Mammoth Mystery Preview

Preview: Season 49 Episode 3 | 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Sir David Attenborough explores a site with traces of ancient mammoths and Neanderthals.

Sir David Attenborough investigates a unique site in southern England where amateur fossil hunters uncovered giant mammoth bones and evidence of Neanderthals. A team of paleontologists and archaeologists soon discover that the site preserves rare evidence of the extinct beasts and early human inhabitants of Britain dating to over 200,000 years ago.

02/16/2022

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.

Support provided by:

How Neanderthals Came to Inhabit Northwest Europe

How Neanderthals Came to Inhabit Northwest Europe

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S49 Ep3 | 2m 45s | Stone tools reveal that four species of human have occupied Britain. (2m 45s)

The Mammoth Species You've Never Heard Of

The Mammoth Species You've Never Heard Of

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S49 Ep3 | 3m | These bones could have belonged to some of the last surviving steppe mammoths in Britain. (3m)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Discover More from PBS

Watch Without Valley PBS Passport

  • Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows
  • Enjoy Live TV from Valley PBS

Watch MORE with Valley PBS Passport

Donate $5 per month or $60 per year and:

  • Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows
  • Stream early releases of new series
  • Binge watch your favorite PBS shows

Your donation goes to your local station!

Get Passport

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?