Great Mammoth Mystery Preview
Preview: Season 49 Episode 3 | 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Sir David Attenborough explores a site with traces of ancient mammoths and Neanderthals.
Sir David Attenborough investigates a unique site in southern England where amateur fossil hunters uncovered giant mammoth bones and evidence of Neanderthals. A team of paleontologists and archaeologists soon discover that the site preserves rare evidence of the extinct beasts and early human inhabitants of Britain dating to over 200,000 years ago.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Great Mammoth Mystery Preview
Preview: Season 49 Episode 3 | 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Sir David Attenborough investigates a unique site in southern England where amateur fossil hunters uncovered giant mammoth bones and evidence of Neanderthals. A team of paleontologists and archaeologists soon discover that the site preserves rare evidence of the extinct beasts and early human inhabitants of Britain dating to over 200,000 years ago.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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How Neanderthals Came to Inhabit Northwest Europe
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S49 Ep3 | 2m 45s | Stone tools reveal that four species of human have occupied Britain. (2m 45s)
The Mammoth Species You've Never Heard Of
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S49 Ep3 | 3m | These bones could have belonged to some of the last surviving steppe mammoths in Britain. (3m)
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.