Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Season 15 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Sister Veronica must decide her future before the maternity home prepares to close its doors.
As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Season 15 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
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- [Narrator] On "Call The Midwife".
- Have you told anyone at an Nonnatus House yet?
- I'll speak to Sister Julia when she's back from the Mother House.
- I have news to impart.
- I want my Requiem to take place here.
- The incubator never belonged to Central Supplies.
They are not having it, and I'm still a GP.
Send in my next patient.
- [Narrator] "Call the Midwife" only on PBS.
(gentle music)
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S15 Ep8 | 1m 22s | Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit. (1m 22s)
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S15 Ep8 | 2m 24s | Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar. (2m 24s)
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