- [Narrator] On "Call The Midwife".

- Have you told anyone at an Nonnatus House yet?

- I'll speak to Sister Julia when she's back from the Mother House.

- I have news to impart.

- I want my Requiem to take place here.

- The incubator never belonged to Central Supplies.

They are not having it, and I'm still a GP.

Send in my next patient.

- [Narrator] "Call the Midwife" only on PBS.

(gentle music)