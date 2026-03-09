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Episode 8 Preview

Preview: Season 15 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Sister Veronica must decide her future before the maternity home prepares to close its doors.

As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.

05/10/2026 | Rating TV-14

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Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.

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Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear

Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S15 Ep8 | 1m 22s | Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit. (1m 22s)

Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church

Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S15 Ep8 | 2m 24s | Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar. (2m 24s)

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