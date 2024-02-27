Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.

Deep in the Cambodian jungle lie the ruins of Angkor, a marvel of urban engineering and seat of the once-mighty Khmer Empire. New discoveries are revealing how this ancient metropolis was built – and what likely led to its devastating collapse.

01/28/2026

