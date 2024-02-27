Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Deep in the Cambodian jungle lie the ruins of Angkor, a marvel of urban engineering and seat of the once-mighty Khmer Empire. New discoveries are revealing how this ancient metropolis was built – and what likely led to its devastating collapse.
- [Narrator] Engulfed by jungle.
An enduring enigma, Angkor Wat.
- The engineering is unbelievable.
- It's fascinating and frustrating.
- [Narrator] Because secrets lay hidden.
- It mysteriously was abandoned.
- [Narrator] Now Nova searches for answers.
- Good old-fashioned dirt archeology with new technologies.
- The Lidar data is absolutely mind-blowing.
- [Narrator] "Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire" on Nova.
(dramatic music)
