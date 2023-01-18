Preview of WILDHEART
Preview: Season 41 Episode 5 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Immerse yourself in Scotland’s wild highland landscape and meet its long-lived forest keeper, a magnificent Scots pine tree. As one of its longest living species, this ancient tree has witnessed the nation’s history across 500 years.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of WILDHEART
Preview: Season 41 Episode 5 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Immerse yourself in Scotland’s wild highland landscape and meet its long-lived forest keeper, a magnificent Scots pine tree. As one of its longest living species, this ancient tree has witnessed the nation’s history across 500 years.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Capercaillies Battle for the Right to Mate
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep5 | 2m 59s | Capercaillies have an intimate relationship with the Scots Pine. (2m 59s)
Dipper Chicks Escape Raging River
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep5 | 3m 4s | Dipper chicks are ready to fledge but a storm transforms the river into a raging torrent. (3m 4s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...