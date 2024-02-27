Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Preview: Season 44 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young. In Australia, an orca mother teaches her young how to hunt blue whales, while in Indonesia, a Banggai cardinalfish protects his young inside his mouth.
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
- Next time, meet the parents in our oceans.
(orca whistling) (water gushing) Discover the extraordinary ways they raise and provide for their young in the largest habitat on Earth.
This is Parenthood.
Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 8s | For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end. (3m 8s)
Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 5s | Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits. (3m 5s)
Why This Fish Dad Fasts for a Month
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 3s | This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young. (3m 3s)
