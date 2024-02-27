Skip to Main Content

Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.

Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young. In Australia, an orca mother teaches her young how to hunt blue whales, while in Indonesia, a Banggai cardinalfish protects his young inside his mouth.

02/18/2026

Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom

Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom

Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 8s | For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end. (3m 8s)

Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets

Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets

Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 5s | Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits. (3m 5s)

Why This Fish Dad Fasts for a Month

Why This Fish Dad Fasts for a Month

Clip: S44 Ep8 | 3m 3s | This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young. (3m 3s)

