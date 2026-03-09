Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
Preview: Season 44 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
Preview: Season 44 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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At Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, the Samburu people are forging something new.
- It's the only sanctuary in Africa that's owned and run by the local people.
- They offer orphans love, care and wisdom - all to prepare them for returning to the wild.
- We give them a second chance and teach them how to be elephants.
Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep11 | 2m 9s | Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby. (2m 9s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep11 | 2m 25s | These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand. (2m 25s)
This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep11 | 3m 18s | Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby. (3m 18s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...