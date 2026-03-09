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Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps

Preview: Season 44 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.

At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.

04/08/2026

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His TrunkNew

Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep11 | 2m 9s | Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby. (2m 9s)

Ostrich Chick Learns to WalkNew

Ostrich Chick Learns to Walk

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep11 | 2m 25s | These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand. (2m 25s)

This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make FriendsNew

This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep11 | 3m 18s | Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby. (3m 18s)

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

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