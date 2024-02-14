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Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Preview: Season 42 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.

Follow Sir David Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.

02/14/2024

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Discovering the Secrets of a Jurassic Sea Monster

Discovering the Secrets of a Jurassic Sea Monster

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep11 | 3m 2s | Sir David Attenborough uncovers the secrets of the pliosaur, a monstrous marine predator. (3m 2s)

T-Rex vs. Jurassic Sea Monster

T-Rex vs. Jurassic Sea Monster

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S42 Ep11 | 3m 3s | Who would win in a fight: the Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Pliosaur? (3m 3s)

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