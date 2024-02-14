Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Preview: Season 42 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Follow Sir David Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Preview: Season 42 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Follow Sir David Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- I just found something quite extraordinary.
- Look at those teeth.
150 million years ago, the oceans were dominated by a mysterious sea monster, and this could be one of the largest, best preserved coals ever found.
Now, working with scientists, we can uncover more about this prehistoric giant than ever before.
Could this be the greatest Jurassic predator that ever lived?
Discovering the Secrets of a Jurassic Sea Monster
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep11 | 3m 2s | Sir David Attenborough uncovers the secrets of the pliosaur, a monstrous marine predator. (3m 2s)
T-Rex vs. Jurassic Sea Monster
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S42 Ep11 | 3m 3s | Who would win in a fight: the Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Pliosaur? (3m 3s)
- Science and Nature
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...