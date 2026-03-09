"Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 9 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris telling the story of Puccini’s young artists and lovers that share joy, passion, and heartbreak featuring Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì and Freddie De Tommaso as Rodolfo.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...
"Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 9 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris telling the story of Puccini’s young artists and lovers that share joy, passion, and heartbreak featuring Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì and Freddie De Tommaso as Rodolfo.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Look for Puccinis most beloved opera, “La Bohème” and the spectacular Zeffirelli staging that's become the most performed production in the entire history of the Met.
Juliana Grigoryan and Freddie De Tommaso star in this heartbreaking tale of love and loss.
Dont miss “La Bohème” on Great Performances at the Met.
“Dunque è proprio finita!” from "La Bohème"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep9 | 1m 10s | Juliana Grigoryan and Freddie De Tommaso perform “Dunque è proprio finita!” (1m 10s)
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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...