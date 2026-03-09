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"Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème" Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 9 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.

Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris telling the story of Puccini’s young artists and lovers that share joy, passion, and heartbreak featuring Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì and Freddie De Tommaso as Rodolfo.

03/20/2026

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

“Dunque è proprio finita!” from "La Bohème"

“Dunque è proprio finita!” from "La Bohème"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep9 | 1m 10s | Juliana Grigoryan and Freddie De Tommaso perform “Dunque è proprio finita!” (1m 10s)

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Great Performances | "Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème" Preview | Season 53 | Episode 9 | Valley PBS