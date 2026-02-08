Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while fugitive Dex Sutton is on the run. As Alphy and Larry track him through the Cambridgeshire countryside, Alphy’s crisis of faith reaches its peak. Meanwhile, Leonard and Daniel take a bold step toward family, and Grantchester must face questions of forgiveness, love, and redemption.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while fugitive Dex Sutton is on the run. As Alphy and Larry track him through the Cambridgeshire countryside, Alphy’s crisis of faith reaches its peak. Meanwhile, Leonard and Daniel take a bold step toward family, and Grantchester must face questions of forgiveness, love, and redemption.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Grantchester
Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Geordie Keating's Heart-Stealing MomentsThink you know Grantchester's toughest detective? Geordie Keating’s biggest moments have always been off the crime scenes. We’ve rounded up the absolute best, most tear-jerking moments from Geordie’s journey.
(suspenseful music) - I spent so long trying to prove myself, show Geordie I've got what it takes.
- Geordie taught you everything.
You know exactly what to do.
- Dexter's son, where is he?
- You were never with me.
I was always alone.
- I tried to stop him.
He wouldn't stop.
- Please move!
- The final episode of "Grantchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.
(suspenseful music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep8 | 1m 4s | Larry and Alphy are on the hunt for Dex Sutton, but Larry has a moment of self doubt. (1m 4s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.