(suspenseful music) - I spent so long trying to prove myself, show Geordie I've got what it takes.

- Geordie taught you everything.

You know exactly what to do.

- Dexter's son, where is he?

- You were never with me.

I was always alone.

- I tried to stop him.

He wouldn't stop.

- Please move!

- The final episode of "Grantchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.

(suspenseful music)