Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
With one enemy out of the way, Edmond works to ensure that the remaining two pay for their crimes against him. A possible future with Mercedes awaits, but after years of deceit, is he still the same man?
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 8 Preview
Preview: Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
With one enemy out of the way, Edmond works to ensure that the remaining two pay for their crimes against him. A possible future with Mercedes awaits, but after years of deceit, is he still the same man?
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
6 Facts About The Count of Monte CristoFrom Alexandre Dumas’s behind-the-scenes collaborator to a curious connection with a certain sandwich, here are six fascinating details to discover.
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(dramatic classical music) - The long wait for my daughter to marry is finally over.
- You're playing with people's lives.
- [Mercedes] Well, they played with mine.
- [Heloise] Why is Valentine's trial not yet begun?
- You know that if she's found guilty, she will forfeit her grandmother's inheritance.
- This is the last one.
I don't care what it takes.
- [Narrator] The Count of Monte Cristo, the series finale on Masterpiece.
(dramatic classical music)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.