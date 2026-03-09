(dramatic classical music) - The long wait for my daughter to marry is finally over.

- You're playing with people's lives.

- [Mercedes] Well, they played with mine.

- [Heloise] Why is Valentine's trial not yet begun?

- You know that if she's found guilty, she will forfeit her grandmother's inheritance.

- This is the last one.

I don't care what it takes.

- [Narrator] The Count of Monte Cristo, the series finale on Masterpiece.

(dramatic classical music)