(dramatic music) - The time has come for us to finalize a marriage contract between Albert and your daughter Eugenia.

- I've changed my mind.

(vase clattering) - Tomorrow, Fernand will have questions to answer, and that is when we play our card.

- Ready?

- Yes.

- [Lawyer] A witness has come forward.

- [Edmond] This is our moment.

- [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on "Masterpiece."

(dramatic music)