Episode 7 Preview
Preview: Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
As Edmond’s revenge continues, Fernand’s misdeeds are made public. Outraged by his father’s downfall, Fernand and his son Albert challenge Edmond to a duel. But with such high stakes, it may be time to reveal the truth before it’s too late.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 7 Preview
Preview: Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
As Edmond’s revenge continues, Fernand’s misdeeds are made public. Outraged by his father’s downfall, Fernand and his son Albert challenge Edmond to a duel. But with such high stakes, it may be time to reveal the truth before it’s too late.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
6 Facts About The Count of Monte CristoFrom Alexandre Dumas’s behind-the-scenes collaborator to a curious connection with a certain sandwich, here are six fascinating details to discover.
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(dramatic music) - The time has come for us to finalize a marriage contract between Albert and your daughter Eugenia.
- I've changed my mind.
(vase clattering) - Tomorrow, Fernand will have questions to answer, and that is when we play our card.
- Ready?
- Yes.
- [Lawyer] A witness has come forward.
- [Edmond] This is our moment.
- [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on "Masterpiece."
(dramatic music)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.