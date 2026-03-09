Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
In the Season 1 finale, Soames commissions a country house, despite Irene’s distress. As Louisa faces a fresh start, Jo decides his future. Ann reveals a dark secret.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In the Season 1 finale, Soames commissions a country house, despite Irene’s distress. As Louisa faces a fresh start, Jo decides his future. Ann reveals a dark secret.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Forsytes
The Forsytes is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
Tuppence Middleton on The ForsytesTuppence Middleton shares insights about her character's love, her marriage, and her controversial actions after a shocking revelation.
(elegant music) (glass dinging) - Eyes on the camera, please.
(camera shutter clicking) There is much to be grateful for.
- But I cannot pretend it's what I would've chosen.
- Your wife has a mind of her own.
- Chaos can be the mother of inspiration.
- You will refrain from discussing our arrangement.
- Poor Frances, she's never managed to tame him.
- Trust me, I have a plan.
- Only a fool would underestimate you.
- [Narrator] "The Forsytes," the season finale on Masterpiece.
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep6 | 39s | The in-laws speculate about Frances and Jolyon's marriage, until Frances walks in. (39s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.