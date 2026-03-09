(elegant music) (glass dinging) - Eyes on the camera, please.

(camera shutter clicking) There is much to be grateful for.

- But I cannot pretend it's what I would've chosen.

- Your wife has a mind of her own.

- Chaos can be the mother of inspiration.

- You will refrain from discussing our arrangement.

- Poor Frances, she's never managed to tame him.

- Trust me, I have a plan.

- Only a fool would underestimate you.

- [Narrator] "The Forsytes," the season finale on Masterpiece.