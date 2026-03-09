(dramatic music) - I'm awaiting the arrival of a distinguished young man from Rome.

- May I introduce the Count of Spada?

- [Danglars] Both parties have already agreed to the marriage.

- Oh?

- [Maximilien] When is the signing of the contract?

- [Valentine] Tomorrow evening.

- I'll be here in the morning with a cart.

Don't marry (indistinct).

- Tell me, Count, have you ever truly been in love?

- [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on "Masterpiece."

(dramatic music)