Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
Now deeply entrenched in Paris high society, Edmond meddles in the lives of those he wishes to destroy. But the stakes change when poison is stolen from his lab and is used in a murder. Meanwhile, Edmond struggles to conceal his identity from Mercedes.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Now deeply entrenched in Paris high society, Edmond meddles in the lives of those he wishes to destroy. But the stakes change when poison is stolen from his lab and is used in a murder. Meanwhile, Edmond struggles to conceal his identity from Mercedes.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
6 Facts About The Count of Monte CristoFrom Alexandre Dumas’s behind-the-scenes collaborator to a curious connection with a certain sandwich, here are six fascinating details to discover.
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(dramatic music) - I'm awaiting the arrival of a distinguished young man from Rome.
- May I introduce the Count of Spada?
- [Danglars] Both parties have already agreed to the marriage.
- Oh?
- [Maximilien] When is the signing of the contract?
- [Valentine] Tomorrow evening.
- I'll be here in the morning with a cart.
Don't marry (indistinct).
- Tell me, Count, have you ever truly been in love?
- [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on "Masterpiece."
(dramatic music)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.