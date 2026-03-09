(upbeat music) - I told him if he didn't take the next train home from Paris, I'd come and drag him home by his earlobes.

- [Soames] You haven't led me astray.

You've set me free.

- You and not he, are the man for the job.

- I believe he will ask for her hand.

- Is there any reason I shouldn't consent?

- Yes, I believe there is.

- I have a favor to beg.

It would involve a risk.

- [Narrator] "The Forsytes" on Masterpiece.

(soft music)