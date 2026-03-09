Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene's Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Jo recommits to his family, James is furious with Soames, and Irene and Soames’ Parisian adventure ends early.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Jo recommits to his family, James is furious with Soames, and Irene and Soames’ Parisian adventure ends early.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Forsytes
The Forsytes is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Stephen Moyer & Jack Davenport InterviewLongtime friends Stephen Moyer and Jack Davenport chat about their hilarious shared history, their on-set joys, and the rivaling brothers they play in The Forsytes.
(upbeat music) - I told him if he didn't take the next train home from Paris, I'd come and drag him home by his earlobes.
- [Soames] You haven't led me astray.
You've set me free.
- You and not he, are the man for the job.
- I believe he will ask for her hand.
- Is there any reason I shouldn't consent?
- Yes, I believe there is.
- I have a favor to beg.
It would involve a risk.
- [Narrator] "The Forsytes" on Masterpiece.
(soft music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep4 | 46s | Ellen Parker Barrington meets with Frances Forsyte to discuss a charitable cause. (46s)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.