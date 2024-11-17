Skip to Main Content
The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 4 Preview

Preview: Season 1 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.

11/17/2024

FromMasterpiece

Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry. Becks and Suzie must follow their instincts and convince Tanika that Judith is in danger – will they make it in time to save their friend and stop the killer?

11/17/2024

FromMasterpiece

Episode 4 Scene

Episode 4 Scene

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 Ep4 | 1m 20s | Judith reveals a secret room in her home. Suzie and Becks are shocked by what they find. (1m 20s)

