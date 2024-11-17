Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Season 1 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry. Becks and Suzie must follow their instincts and convince Tanika that Judith is in danger – will they make it in time to save their friend and stop the killer?
(dramatic music) - I hired three untrained women as civilian advisors, and they've been getting results.
- Oh, my god!
I think he's got something hidden in the house.
- This is a matter of life and death.
There's going to be a fourth murder.
Stay away from me tonight.
- Whoa, why?
(bell clanging) - It's Judith, I think she's in danger.
- "The Marlow Murder Club," (sirens blaring) the season finale (glass shattering) on "Masterpiece Mystery."
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S1 Ep4 | 1m 20s | Judith reveals a secret room in her home. Suzie and Becks are shocked by what they find. (1m 20s)
