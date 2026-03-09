Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
Five years after reinventing himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond tracks down the men who betrayed him. Deception lets him enter their social circle, but his beloved Mercedes, now married to Fernand, feels uneasy in his presence.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Five years after reinventing himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond tracks down the men who betrayed him. Deception lets him enter their social circle, but his beloved Mercedes, now married to Fernand, feels uneasy in his presence.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Meet The Count of Monte Cristo CastThe international cast is made up of notable stars and fresh new faces. Learn all about stars Sam Claflin, Jeremy Irons, and more, and find out some surprising facts about their work.
Providing Support for PBS.orgLearn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship
(dramatic music) - The only woman I have ever loved has a son.
I'm going to Rome.
- Who is this count?
- He's a very powerful man.
- Why did that man pay such homage?
I have a reputation.
Baron as in Baron of Danglar, the Count of Monte Cristo.
I'm not a man to be trifled with.
- [Narrator] The Count of Monte Cristo, on Masterpiece.
(dramatic music continues)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.