Episode 4 Preview

Preview: Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.

Five years after reinventing himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond tracks down the men who betrayed him. Deception lets him enter their social circle, but his beloved Mercedes, now married to Fernand, feels uneasy in his presence.

04/12/2026

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