Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Jo faces James's sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James’s attempts to sabotage him intensify. June seeks solace with Philip. Soames promises Irene a move to Paris and support for her dancing.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James’s attempts to sabotage him intensify. June seeks solace with Philip. Soames promises Irene a move to Paris and support for her dancing.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Forsytes
The Forsytes is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Meet The Forsytes' Millie GibsonGet to know English actor Millie Gibson, who has brought new life to The Forsytes’ love interest, Irene. Learn all about her character, preparing for the role, and her co-star Joshua Orpin.
(dramatic music) - Now he knows about the children, will he be able to forget them again?
- Are we sure he's the father?
- [James] Why else would he be at her shop?
- You trust her?
- Completely.
We must protect June from all this.
- Miss Heron, Mrs.
Heron, my family.
- This is not the match we were expecting.
- Daring to follow his heart.
- What could possibly go wrong?
- [Narrator] "The Forsytes" on MASTERPIECE.
(lively music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 42s | Soames introduces Irene to the Forsyte family. (42s)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.