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Episode 3 Preview

Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Jo faces James's sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.

Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James’s attempts to sabotage him intensify. June seeks solace with Philip. Soames promises Irene a move to Paris and support for her dancing.

04/05/2026

FromMasterpiece

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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Episode 3 Scene

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 42s | Soames introduces Irene to the Forsyte family. (42s)

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