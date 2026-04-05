(dramatic music) - Now he knows about the children, will he be able to forget them again?

- Are we sure he's the father?

- [James] Why else would he be at her shop?

- You trust her?

- Completely.

We must protect June from all this.

- Miss Heron, Mrs.

Heron, my family.

- This is not the match we were expecting.

- Daring to follow his heart.

- What could possibly go wrong?

- [Narrator] "The Forsytes" on MASTERPIECE.

(lively music)