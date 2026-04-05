Skip to Main Content

Episode 3 Preview

Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.

After escaping from the Castle d’If and discovering Mercedes’ marriage, Edmond flees to Italy. With the help of his new friend, Jacopo, Edmond sails to Monte Cristo to seek the rumored treasure, transform himself into the Count, and plot his revenge.

04/05/2026

FromMasterpiece

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

Episode 3 Preview

Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

After escaping from the Castle d’If and discovering Mercedes’ marriage, Edmond flees to Italy. With the help of his new friend, Jacopo, Edmond sails to Monte Cristo to seek the rumored treasure, transform himself into the Count, and plot his revenge.

04/05/2026

FromMasterpiece

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo

The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Intriguing Facts about Actor Sam Claflin
Feature

Intriguing Facts about Actor Sam Claflin

From the sporting life to the screen, find out about star Sam Claflin's journey to acting. Also, learn about the icy challenges of filming The Count of Monte Cristo.
Learn more

Support for PBS provided by:

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Discover More from PBS

Watch Without Valley PBS Passport

  • Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows
  • Enjoy Live TV from Valley PBS

Watch MORE with Valley PBS Passport

Donate $5 per month or $60 per year and:

  • Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows
  • Stream early releases of new series
  • Binge watch your favorite PBS shows

Your donation goes to your local station!

Get Passport

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?