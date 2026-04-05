Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.
After escaping from the Castle d’If and discovering Mercedes’ marriage, Edmond flees to Italy. With the help of his new friend, Jacopo, Edmond sails to Monte Cristo to seek the rumored treasure, transform himself into the Count, and plot his revenge.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
After escaping from the Castle d’If and discovering Mercedes’ marriage, Edmond flees to Italy. With the help of his new friend, Jacopo, Edmond sails to Monte Cristo to seek the rumored treasure, transform himself into the Count, and plot his revenge.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Intriguing Facts about Actor Sam ClaflinFrom the sporting life to the screen, find out about star Sam Claflin's journey to acting. Also, learn about the icy challenges of filming The Count of Monte Cristo.
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(dramatic music) - [Man] A woman once lived here.
Her name was Mercedes.
Do you know where she is now?
- She's long gone, moved to Paris.
- [Man] The only woman I ever loved was taken from me.
I'm gonna punish those responsible.
- Where are we?
- About 10 leagues from the island of Monte Cristo.
I was robbed of 15 years of my life.
I want justice.
(sailor grunts) - [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on Masterpiece.
(dramatic music continues)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.