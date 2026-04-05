(dramatic music) - [Man] A woman once lived here.

Her name was Mercedes.

Do you know where she is now?

- She's long gone, moved to Paris.

- [Man] The only woman I ever loved was taken from me.

I'm gonna punish those responsible.

- Where are we?

- About 10 leagues from the island of Monte Cristo.

I was robbed of 15 years of my life.

I want justice.

(sailor grunts) - [Announcer] "The Count of Monte Cristo" on Masterpiece.

(dramatic music continues)