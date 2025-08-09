Skip to Main Content
The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 46m 53s

A groom is dead, a new will surfaces, and Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again.

08/24/2025 | Expires 09/08/2025 | Rating TV-14

FromMasterpiece

The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 46m 53sVideo has Closed Captions

A groom is dead, a new will surfaces, and Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again.

When Sir Peter Bailey is found dead the day before his wedding, Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again. With a young fiancée, a bitter son, a scheming ex, and rumors of a new will, there's no shortage of suspects or motives.

08/24/2025 | Expires 09/08/2025 | Rating TV-14

FromMasterpiece

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series' future.

The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 46m 53sVideo has Closed Captions

When Sir Peter Bailey is found dead the day before his wedding, Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again. With a young fiancée, a bitter son, a scheming ex, and rumors of a new will, there’s no shortage of suspects or motives.

08/24/2025 | Expires 09/08/2025 | Rating TV-14

FromMasterpiece

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-14

How to Watch The Marlow Murder Club

The Marlow Murder Club is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Everything We Know About Season 2
Special Feature

Everything We Know About Season 2

See first-look images, hear from star Samantha Bond, and find out everything we know right now about Season 2 of The Marlow Murder Club on MASTERPIECE, including the investigation of even more murders!
