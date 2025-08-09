The Marlow Murder Club

♪ ♪ JUDITH: I don't think this was an accident.

TANIKA: Hello, Judith.

Is it murder?

TANIKA: You can't be here.

This is a live crime scene.

JUDITH: We need to start investigating.

BECKS: Everyone on that board has an alibi.

JUDITH: DS Malik has hired us as civilian advisers.

No.

JUDITH: There's something you need to see.

You think he's got an accomplice?

(whispers): He's got an accomplice!

♪ ♪ Afternoon!

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (thunder claps) (whimpers) (click) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (man calling) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (laughing, traffic passing) You still haven't got anything to cook with.

I'm fine.

Zeta, you have to eat properly.

You can't just live off instant noodles.

These look good.

Yeah, those will be really practical for uni.

(laughs): Very practical.

BECKS (yells): Sorry!

What?

SUZIE: Becks.

Sorry.

(panting) Oh, sorry!

(crying) Sorry!

Sorry!

(car horn honking) Sorry!

ZETA: Mum...

Hold these-- I gotta go.

BECKS: Sorry!

(woman yells) (church bell rings) (bell ringing) (exhales) No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.

(panting) (keys rattle) Good morning.

Mrs. Eddingham!

You're on time.

And you are late, Mrs. Starling.

I'm so sorry.

You have the key?

Of course.

It's almost as if I should get you your own copy.

The crypt is your responsibility.

Well, here we are, then.

Thank you.

I'll be an hour.

Maybe longer.

It's terribly dusty down here.

(drawer opens) (keys rattling, Becks stifling screams) JUDITH: What on Earth is going on?

SUZIE: Are you okay?

I'm great.

This?

This is me being great.

(drawers opening and closing) (whispering): Mrs. Eddingham.

Why does Mrs. Eddingham need access to the crypt?

Well, that's obvious.

She's measuring herself up for a new coffin to sleep in.

(chuckles) She's researching her family history.

Trying to work out what century she was born.

(chuckles) (phone vibrating) Oh, excuse me.

Hello, Judith Potts.

PETER: Ah, Mrs. Potts, it's Peter Bailey here.

I hope you don't mind me calling.

I got your number from Mrs. Eddingham.

I want to invite you to a party.

I'm sorry?

This afternoon.

To celebrate my marriage tomorrow.

What do you say?

What I would say, Sir Peter, is that we've never met.

Ah, but your reputation precedes you.

And I'm worried something might happen.

Something bad?

I can't say, not over the phone.

Come to the party and I'll tell you all about it there.

This isn't your first marriage, is it?

How do you know that?

Well, men with titles can always get a wife, suggesting at least one divorce in the past, and almost certainly children who are about to get a new stepmother.

Is that your problem?

I was right to call you.

What time is the party?

It's, it's from 2:30-- will you be there?

Oh, of course.

On one condition-- that I can bring two friends with me.

Oh, well, absolutely.

As many as you like.

(classical music playing, people talking in background) (conversations and music continue) JUDITH: Well, this is something, isn't it?

SUZIE: Oh!

You can say that again.

It's quite a lot of something.

(all laugh) (music and conversations continue) Oh, hello!

(chuckles) Thank you-- ladies.

Thanks-- so what's the plan?

Let's start with Sir Peter.

Does anyone know what he looks like?

Mm-hmm.

Hm.

No idea.

(men laughing) (talking indistinctly, laughing) I think we've found him.

What is it with the red trousers?

They are rather vivid.

At least we won't lose him in the crowd.

(all laugh) (music and conversations continue) PETER: Oh, we'll chat later.

Will you excuse me?

Peter, come with me.

Well, he's the groom-- he's in demand.

So, how about we try and find the bride-to-be?

Hm.

(woman laughs) Peter said it was his grandma's engagement ring, and then his mum's.

(chuckles) And now it's yours.

(all laugh) ("Habanera" from "Carmen" playing) That's our tune.

And seriously.

You've become a lady.

(laughs): Don't!

I know.

Jenny Page today, Lady Bailey tomorrow.

(laughing): Not that the title matters.

(all laugh) I love him.

Mm.

I'm so lucky.

(car approaching in distance) No.

(men laughing) (engine stops) He said he wouldn't.

PETER: Jenny!

(car door opens and closes) JENNY: Why are you here, Tristram?

You promised.

I changed my mind.

How dare you do this to your father!

TRISTRAM: I want to celebrate the happy couple.

The plot thickens.

PETER: Tristram, I told you you're not welcome!

What the hell are you doing here?

This is my home.

PETER: No, it bloody well isn't.

JENNY: You can't bear to see your dad happy, can you?

Jenny!

(crying) Now look what you've done!

TRISTRAM: Nice to see you, too.

(conversations and music resume) SUZIE: Are we really going to pretend that didn't just happen?

It's the English way.

Um, Judith Potts.

I think you might need another one.

Thank you.

Tristram Bailey.

Oh, Sir Peter's son?

Sadly, for both of us, yes.

It can be complicated, a parent remarrying.

Especially when the person your dad's marrying is his nurse.

My sister and I reckon he's just doing it to get out of paying her wages.

You have a sister?

Mm, Rosanna.

She should be knocking about here somewhere.

(church bell ringing in distance) Anyway, um... To the happy couple.

(heavy object crashes loudly, glass shattering) (guests murmuring, bell stops) BECKS: What was that?

That didn't sound good.

♪ ♪ (door opens) Dad?!

(people calling for Peter in distance) What was that?

Where's Dad?

It came from downstairs.

MAN (in distance): Are you here?

MAN (in distance): Peter?!

TRISTRAM: Dad?!

(guests calling for Peter) Dad?

WOMAN (in distance): Peter?!

(doorknob rattles) (guests murmuring in background) Dad?!

SUZIE: Sir Peter?!

TRISTRAM: Over here, his study-- Dad?!

What, what on Earth?

Is there a spare key?

(grunts, door pounds) (exhales) Get out of the way-- get out of the way!

ROSANNA: What's going on?

Oh, Rosanna!

ROSANNA: I'm sure this has... Dad?

(knocking): Dad, are you in there?

Dad.

TRISTRAM: Move away, Rosanna!

(gasps, mutters) (all murmuring) (woman exhales sharply) (Jenny gasps) TRISTRAM (softly): Dad.

(fire extinguisher drops) TRISTRAM: Help me lift this!

(gasps) SUZIE: Come on.

SUZIE: Come on!

All together now.

And lift!

(all groaning) (Jenny whimpers) No!

Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!

No!

(gasping) We need to call an ambulance.

JENNY (gasping): My darling?

Peter!

Peter!

(sobbing) He's dead.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (Jenny sobbing) JUDITH: We need to get you out of here.

Suzie?

SUZIE: Yeah.

(Jenny sobbing) Come on, she's right, come on.

BECKS: Ambulance service-- Sir Peter Bailey.

The manor house.

I'm so sorry.

ROSANNA: How did it happen?

JUDITH: Ask for the police, too.

SUZIE: We need to clear this room.

Come on, people.

BECKS: We need the police, too.

SUZIE: This is a crime scene-- don't touch anything, please!

(guests murmuring in background) (shutter clicking) (sirens blaring, cars approaching) (sirens stop) (engines stop) Jason, round up the witnesses.

Alice, prepare an area to take statements.

Sarge.

Thank you for coming-- there's been the most terrible accident.

Please take a few steps back for me.

My name is DC Jason Kennedy...

Thank you.

Okay.

...and I'll be... JUDITH: Suzie, Becks, you stay here-- talk to people, hunt around.

We need to start investigating.

Won't Tanika mind?

Mind?

She'll be livid.

But until she tells us we can't nose around... We can do what we like-- yeah, I like it.

Where are you going?

(police radios running in background) BRENDAN: Right, what have we got here?

Hm.

Anyone found the key to this door?

BRENDAN: In his pocket.

That certainly looks like it.

(radios continue) BRENDAN (groans): Mrs. Potts.

What are you doing here?

I don't think this was an accident.

I'm sorry?

I think someone killed Sir Peter.

Hello, Judith.

Hello, Tanika.

How's Shanti?

She's great, thanks.

Not sure this is the right moment.

No, no, of course not.

Sir Peter rang me this morning, invited me to the party.

He was worried that something bad might happen.

Well... (chuckles) Here we are.

Uh, Detective Sergeant.

You might want to look at the side of the cabinet.

There's an old hook on the wall for keeping it upright.

Only it's been unhooked.

(sighs) Yep.

Oh, yeah.

Yes, Mrs. Potts is right, um...

It doesn't mean it's done recently, though.

Look, the family are saying it was an accident.

The door to the room was locked, which is why it had to be broken through.

I know, I was with them at the time.

And they found no one else in the room when they got into it and no other way in or out-- the windows don't open.

So, if this was murder, just how did the killer push that cabinet onto Sir Peter and then get through the locked door afterwards?

I'm still working on that bit.

♪ ♪ JENNY: It all started when Tristram arrived.

TRISTRAM: It all started when my dad hired a gold-digger for a nurse.

I loved your dad-- he loved me!

TRISTRAM: Yeah, I don't doubt that for a second-- it was in your interest to make sure he did, your financial interest!

ROSANNA: Please!

The pair of you.

(knock at door) TANIKA: Judith?

I'm sorry to intrude.

I know how hard this is for you, but Sir Peter wanted me here.

I'm a key witness, and I have a few questions.

What sort of questions?

He suggested that there were tensions in the family about the upcoming wedding.

You can say that again.

And you're his daughter?

Rosanna Bailey.

It's Tristram you need to speak to.

Yes, your arrival at the party made your father very angry.

Is that true?

(scoffs) ROSANNA: My brother was stupid enough to let Father know his opinions about his stepmother-to-be.

He was banned from attending, weren't you?

I can do what I like.

TANIKA: What happened?

Jenny went for me.

(scoffs) Made a huge scene in front of all the guests and then fled for the house.

I was upset.

TANIKA: Where did you go?

JENNY: I...

I had to get away, I...

I wanted a cigarette.

Not that I smoke, not normally.

Peter has a pack in our bedroom-- that's where I went.

You didn't see him come into the house after you?

I didn't know he'd even followed me.

TRISTRAM: And I never went into the house, so I have no idea what happened, either.

But if we're talking about tensions, why don't you tell everyone about yours and Dad's big bust-up?

What's this?

It was nothing.

TRISTRAM: My sister's company needed a loan, and Dad said he wouldn't throw good money after bad.

Isn't that right?

Where were you when the crash happened?

I was outside with the other guests.

JUDITH: I don't remember seeing you.

And I'm sure I'd have remembered such a distinctive jacket.

(car approaching) Oh, you've lost a button on your cuff.

(people talking outside) It's vintage.

(car door closes) The button fell off.

(door opens) Oh, God, I've only just heard.

Jenny, I'm so sorry.

Rosanna, Tristram, this is the most terrible news.

TANIKA: Excuse me.

Of course.

Apologies-- I'm Andrew Husselbee, the family's lawyer.

I'm here to collect Sir Peter's most recent will.

What do you mean, most recent?

Peter made a new will three weeks ago.

What?

TRISTRAM: What's in the new will?

Well, it was all rather irregular, he wouldn't tell me.

ROSANNA: But you're his lawyer.

And your father just wanted me to witness it, along with Adam, your gardener.

He didn't tell either of us what was in it.

The safe is over here.

Peter said he'd change the combination to the date of our wedding.

JUDITH: Tell me, what was in the old will, the one he was replacing?

Well, it left his entire estate to Tristram.

(Jenny gasps) (exhales) Oh, I'm sorry.

(exhales) Come on, let's sit you down.

ANDREW: Uh, it's in a long, white envelope.

I don't see an envelope in here.

ANDREW: Mm, you're right, it's not there.

So if the new will can't be found, then the old will still stands.

How very interesting.

TANIKA: Judith.

I think I can take it from here?

Thank you?

What a good idea.

♪ ♪ (voiceover): Have you found something?

Yep, we have.

Someone was hiding in the bushes.

Look, look, look.

(gasps) Right outside Sir Peter's study.

(shutter clicking) JUDITH: Oh, this is good.

The soil's damp.

Someone's recently watered this bed, and the prints have been there since then.

Oh, and there's a cut across the left sole.

These prints were left by a pair of ladies' Hunter wellies.

You can tell from the pattern on the heel.

SUZIE: Hold on.

You know this how?

It's my specialist subject-- posh wellies of Marlow.

(chuckles) Wonderful.

So there was a woman here.

So, what are we saying?

Could this be our killer?

Well, it's possible.

Although Tanika thinks Sir Peter's death was an accident.

What about you?

What do you think?

I think my house, tomorrow morning.

See you both then.

(car door opens) ♪ ♪ (keys rattling) (door opens) Luna!

Hello, girl!

Hello!

No, these are not for you.

(Luna whines) No, no, no.

Zeta?

I've got fish and chips!

(laughs) I'll even let you watch your favorite TV show.

Zeta!

(Luna panting) Oh.

Oh, I guess it's just you and me, girl.

(birds twittering) (rock music playing loudly) COLIN: One cup of tea coming up.

I'm so sorry about Mrs. Eddingham.

Oh, she told you?

At great length.

She wants to raise the matter of crypt access at the next PCC.

Wow-- I bet you can't wait for that meeting.

(chuckles) (music upstairs gets louder) BOTH (yelling): Music!

SAM (in distance): Oh, what?

I'm sorry for living!

(music volume lowers) BECKS: When we first met, you used to hang out with rock stars.

Well, I really just wanted to hang out with you.

(exhales): Well, now our life is the kids, Mrs. Eddingham, and the Parochial Church Council.

Oh, with a bit of murder on the side.

We should go on a date.

What, us?

(laughs) Yes, us-- just us, no kids.

How long has that been?

♪ ♪ (water splashing softly) (Judith breathing audibly) You can't bear to see your dad happy, can you?

Jenny!

JUDITH: I don't remember seeing you.

Peter made a new will three weeks ago.

TRISTRAM: It all started when my dad hired a gold-digger for a nurse.

♪ ♪ (church bell ringing in distance) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Right, Jasper, who has something to hide?

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Sunday, Chequers.

Date, time, place.

♪ ♪ (sirens blaring) I've been running background checks on the family.

There was a domestic three months ago.

We were called to Sir Peter's house by Adam Warner-- he's their gardener.

Okay, everyone, what else have we got on the Bailey case?

Oh, well, Sarge the postmortem's in, and the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head, so no surprises there, seeing as a bloody great big cabinet fell onto him.

(chuckles) And, um, the, uh, time of death is about 3:00 p.m., which fits with the witness statements.

What did our witnesses say?

JASON: No one saw anything.

They were all outside at the party apart from Jenny Page, who was upstairs.

TANIKA: What have we found out about her?

ALICE: Well, Sir Peter hired Jenny Page as his live-in nurse last year for his diabetes.

They started dating a few months later, and then he proposed to her soon after.

And what happened to the first Lady Bailey?

Oh, they divorced three years ago.

She lives alone in Marlow and she wasn't invited to the party.

So what else have we got?

Oh, well, I spoke to the family, and the key to the door that we found in Sir Peter's pocket is the only key for that room.

So, seeing as he was on his own when he was found...

Suggests he was on his own when he died.

Mm.

What are we saying?

Sir Peter went into his study, locked the door, and then pulled the cabinet onto himself?

ALICE: Maybe he was trying to reach for something on top of it?

It's possible.

JASON: It was full of heavy scientific kit.

Maybe it was top-heavy.

Yeah.

Also possible.

Brendan, Jason, speak to Adam Warner about that domestic.

And Alice, can you check with local locksmiths?

Is it possible someone made a copy of the study key?

Got you.

But, without any evidence to the contrary, DCI Greenly told me she wants us to treat this as an accidental death.

(phones ringing, people talking in background) (slurps softly) It was murder.

Old cabinets don't just throw themselves onto prospective grooms the day before a wedding.

Yep, someone was in there pushing it onto him.

(ringtone plays, phone vibrates) But how did they get out of the room afterwards?

Well, that's the million-dollar question.

Could they have left through the window?

(chuckles) JUDITH: They were painted over-- hadn't been opened in years.

How about the chimney?

Or is that a stupid idea?

No, I looked at the flue, but it was only a few inches wide.

What if the killer killed him, stayed in the room, and only left after we broke into it?

Well, there was no one else in the room-- we'd have seen them.

Maybe they were hiding behind the curtains.

(sighs) JUDITH: Well, I checked behind the curtains.

Of course you did.

BECKS: Well, if there's no way for the killer to have got in or out, can't have been murder.

Someone was in there and killed Sir Peter somehow.

If only he'd told me what he was worried about when he rang me.

(ringtone plays, phone vibrates) (chuckles): Okay.

Keeping this simple, there was only one other person in the house at the time-- Jenny.

What, you, you think his bride-to-be killed him?

Mm, she said she was upstairs at the time, but how do we know that's where she was?

Nah, I, I don't buy it.

All Jenny had to do was wait until she was married and then killed him.

She'd have been a millionaire.

Well, there is that.

She'd have had the title, as well, Lady Bailey.

SUZIE: Exactly.

Why kill someone today when you can be rich and an aristocrat if you kill them tomorrow?

I looked her up on her agency website.

She's worked all over Europe.

Glowing references from France, Germany, Switzerland-- she's one of their top nurses.

(ringtone plays, phone vibrates) SUZIE: All right, what's going on?

(chuckling): What?

The phone?

Oh, it's just Colin.

Mrs. Eddingham is giving a speech at the PCC and he's texting me live updates.

(laughs) SUZIE: Wow.

Life in the fast lane.

She's just said "back in my day" for the sixth time.

(giggles) JUDITH: Rosanna Bailey said she was outside at the party when her father died, but I don't remember seeing her.

She was wearing a rather distinctive vintage jacket.

Hm, no, that doesn't ring a bell.

Me, neither.

JUDITH: What wouldn't I give for proper access to the crime scene?

Would Tanika let us?

No way!

There's got to be some way we could get in there.

(phone vibrating) Judith Potts.

JENNY: Mrs. Potts, um, I hope you don't mind me contacting you.

It's Jenny Page.

No.

No, of course not, Jenny.

How can we help?

Can you come to the house?

I know Peter trusted you, and I want you to help me find his new will.

Of course.

(phone button beeps) (birds twittering) ADAM: Tristram was hanging around here a few months ago, and then I noticed a packet of rat poison was missing.

It was in there, on that shelf.

(Brendan sniffs) And you think Tristram took it?

ADAM: Sir Peter was always so worried about his son.

What he'd do to get his hands on his money.

I had to tell him.

(voiceover): When Sir Peter confronted him about it, Tristram lost his temper.

You never visited me at university, not once!

You don't care... (shouting indistinctly) ...about my art, how much it means to me... ADAM (voiceover): I'd never seen him so angry.

I was frightened he was going to hurt his father.

BRENDAN: Yeah, but...

He didn't, did he?

Sir Peter chose not to press charges.

He was a gent.

You got on with him?

He loved this garden as much as I do.

And how did he treat you?

Always looked out for me.

BRENDAN: Mr. Warner, is it possible you just misplaced the rat poison?

I'd have remembered if I'd moved it.

♪ ♪ BRENDAN: That was a waste of time, wasn't it?

JASON: Yeah.

Let's go get some chicken.

(engine starts) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ We should probably tell Sarge.

I can't bear the thought of Tristram inheriting.

He doesn't deserve a penny.

SUZIE: Whereas you do.

JENNY: It could be anyone who inherits.

Rosanna deserves her share-- she's a hard worker.

And what does she do?

She runs an eco company, it's very impressive.

But it could also be you.

(clock chiming) I never planned to fall in love with one of my patients.

But under all that bluster, Peter was so kind-- vulnerable.

I loved him.

Go where you like, pull the house apart.

I want his new will found.

♪ ♪ (phone vibrating, ringtone playing) (chuckles) SUZIE: No way.

(laughing): Mrs. Eddingham still going?

33 minutes and counting.

Sounds like you and Colin are really getting along.

We're going on a date.

Oh!

Or, planning to, when we find the time.

Ooh la la.

Hang on.

What's this doing here?

Everything smashed when the cabinet fell over.

So why is this jar still in one piece?

BECKS: It was lucky?

Hm... Suzie.

Would you?

Okay.

BECKS: Hang on-- magnesium, is that safe?

JUDITH: Yes-- don't you remember your chemistry lessons?

Magnesium's a metal.

I wasn't always in chemistry lessons.

You skived off school?

No.

Well, just chemistry.

(blows out) Who'd have thought travel sweets could be so versatile?

JUDITH: It's been polished clean.

Not a single fingerprint on it.

(knock at door, door opens) Sarge, uh, I thought you should know, we saw Mrs. Potts and her friends at Sir Peter's house.

You did?

What were they doing?

Don't know-- they could've just been visiting.

Thanks for letting me know.

♪ ♪ (phone chirps) (knock at door, door opens) I've spoken to two locksmiths about the key to Sir Peter's study.

They say you can't use modern machines to copy old keys like that.

Apparently, I need to speak to some blacksmiths, so that's what I'm doing.

Okay.

Thank you.

(door closes) (phone chirps) BECKS: So, Zeta's off to uni next week.

In her head, she left months ago.

At least you can spend these last few days together.

I've hardly seen her.

I mean, you're desperate for your children to become independent, and how do they pay you back?

(chuckles): By being independent?

Thank you.

So, Judith, what's the goss?

Goss?

I don't do gossip.

Oh, behave.

You are all gossip!

Well, as it happens, I've started doing the crossword in "The Maidenhead Advertiser."

And that's your gossip?

Whoever sets it is putting in secret messages.

The answers in the four corners are always a location, a day, and a time.

What do you think of that?

Eh.

Oh!

What's this doing here?

SUZIE: What is it?

I happened to notice there was a button missing on Rosanna's jacket.

So what's it doing in her father's dressing room?

SUZIE: Where am I going?

BECKS: It's this turning on the right.

Lock Road.

♪ ♪ (brakes squeak) (engine stops) Are you sure this is the right address?

BECKS: 17, that's what it says on the website.

(doorbell rings) (dog barking) (lock turns) Yes?

(dog barking) You're Lady Bailey, aren't you?

It's lovely to meet you.

I'm Becks Starling.

I'm the wife of the vicar of All Saints.

These are my friends.

At least you referred to me correctly.

It's not Mrs. Bailey or, God forbid, Ms. Bailey-- it's Lady Bailey.

Of course.

These things are important.

They are.

Is your daughter in?

(door closes) Rosanna has an office in my garden.

Can I interest any of you ladies in a gin and tonic?

BECKS: No, I'm sure we'll be fine, thank you.

JUDITH: Thank you.

♪ ♪ SUZIE (softly): How did you know that was Rosanna's mum?

(softly): Oh, you get to know the type.

What, mothers?

No, people with titles.

♪ ♪ (papers shifting) What are you doing here?

We want to know how a button from your jacket ended up in your father's dressing room.

♪ ♪ In families like ours, the firstborn son gets everything.

So, Tristram, who doesn't have a job, and isn't in any kind of relationship, isn't a serious person, gets whatever he wants.

Monthly allowance, got it.

Money to travel.

He spent three months in the south of France last year.

What was he doing there?

He thinks he's an artist.

Says he wants to move to the Côte d'Azur.

For the light.

Whereas you... Oh, I'm just the daughter-- I get nothing.

Tell me about your eco business.

I run a consultancy that helps people make greener choices.

But people don't have as much money as they used to, and the grants aren't what they once were.

So you argued with your father, as Tristram said.

I needed a bridging loan, just for a few months, but Father refused.

And it all came out.

(voiceover): I couldn't help myself.

How I'd always been treated like a second-class citizen in my own family.

I didn't even get a penny in his will.

And all he'd say was that he had no choice.

It's how it's been for generations, but...

It got nasty.

It had been building for years.

(yelling): Why won't you help me?!

A few days later, I went back.

I had to clear the air.

I saw Father with our lawyer and Adam Warner signing something.

(talking indistinctly) ROSANNA: It all seemed cloak and dagger, so I kept out of the way.

And that's when I found out that Father had a new will and was putting it in his safe.

Had he finally listened to me?

But that's why I was in Father's bedroom before he died.

Everyone was at the party, and I went upstairs to try and open his safe.

I had to know.

Had he left me anything?

♪ ♪ I tried the combination, Tristram's birthday, but he must have changed it.

And then I heard someone come up the stairs.

(footsteps approaching) It was Jenny.

JUDITH: So you hid in his dressing room?

Did Jenny see you?

No.

(voiceover): But I could see her through a crack in the door.

(church bell ringing in distance, lighter clicking) And then I heard a crash.

(cabinet crashing heavily, glass shattering) I waited till the coast was clear before I dared go downstairs myself.

My father was a difficult man, and we fought, but he was still my father.

I loved him and I know he loved me, in his own way.

I just wish he'd liked me.

Nah.

You killed him.

Sorry?

I think you opened the safe that day and you found the new will.

And it still gave you nothing.

So you got rid of it, tore it up, and then you went downstairs and pushed that cabinet onto your dad.

No.

The man who didn't believe in saving the planet.

Who didn't believe in you.

No, I was upstairs when he died.

(chuckles): Yeah, at some point, but how do we know that's where you were when the cabinet was pushed onto your dad?

Look, I hate Jenny.

I'll admit it.

She was only ever after Father's money.

It was the one thing Tristram and I agreed on.

But she was upstairs when he died.

I'll vouch for her, even though it puts her in the clear, because that's where I was, as well.

As this button proves.

(door closes) This family.

All they care about is the money.

But this is bad news, isn't it?

If Rosanna was upstairs with Jenny at the time, that's two suspects that couldn't have done it.

Okay, it just means that someone else killed him.

Like who?

The only person that's ever benefited from the death is Tristram.

And he was outside with us at the time.

I know.

What if he had an accomplice?

Who was inside the study killing Sir Peter, while he stayed outside.

Like who?

JUDITH: How about the loyal gardener?

You mean Adam Warner.

Oh... His name does keep cropping up.

Then we need to go and talk with him.

You know, I love the idea of Tristram having an accomplice.

♪ ♪ (car doors close, engine starts) ♪ ♪ Alice, have you got an update on the study key?

I spoke to two blacksmiths.

They said if anyone had tried to make a copy of the key, there'd be marks on the original.

(I.D.

scanner beeps) Where it was gripped in a vice, or whatever.

TANIKA: And there weren't any marks?

No one's ever made a copy of that key.

It's the only one.

(door closes) Sorry.

(people talking in background) TANIKA: Ma'am?

Detective Sergeant-- just wanted to check in on the Bailey case.

Of course.

(door closes) Any credible suspects?

A few possibles, but they've all got alibis.

Then any theories on how someone might have killed him and then got out of the room afterwards?

None that make sense, but there's something not right about it.

We still can't find Sir Peter's latest will, and he contacted Judith Potts that morning.

He said he was worried.

About what?

He thought something bad would happen.

What evidence is there of foul play?

Nothing that would stand up in court.

We only have limited resources and a backlog of cases.

But if I could just... No-- unless and until a new and concrete lead develops, it's time to move on.

Yes, ma'am.

But good work.

It is important to be thorough.

(door opens) (people talking in background) (door opens) (door closes) When the DCI first asked me to act up, she told me I should trust my instincts.

She wants us to drop the Bailey case.

(hand drops on railing) (sighs) And what do your instincts say?

♪ ♪ (objects breaking) TRISTRAM: Those are my father's plates!

(objects shattering, Jenny screams) TRISTRAM: And you'll pay for those!

This is my house!

(sobbing) I want you out of here!

Pack your things!

BECKS: Hey, hey, hey!

(all shouting) What the hell are you doing here?

JENNY: He attacked me!

TRISTRAM: Oh, what are you talking about?

I didn't lay a hand on her, she's... What do you think you're doing?

This is my house!

I decides who stays in it or not.

No, it isn't.

Excuse me, but I think you'll... You don't get anything until your father's estate clears probate.

Not his money, not this house, and you certainly don't get to throw anyone out of it.

Jenny stays.

(phone vibrating) TRISTRAM (under breath): I told you not to call me... That caller display said "Cupcakes."

Cupcakes?

Do you know who that is?

No.

I thought Rosanna said he didn't have a girlfriend.

That's right, he doesn't.

TRISTRAM (in distance): Now's not the best of times.

Listen, right now, right now is not a good time for us to be seen together.

Because... No, no, no, no, no, no-- no, stay where you are.

I'm coming to you.

I'm coming to you right now.

♪ ♪ I'm going to be there in five minutes.

Yes.

Well, I'm about to... ♪ ♪ I'll be there as quickly as I can.

No, no, no, I hear you.

I, I know what I said, but I'm on my way, I'm... Yeah, because I think it's a conversation that's better to be had in person, don't you?

Rather than just... Rather than just shouting at each other on the phone.

♪ ♪ (Tristram continues indistinctly) I'm getting on my bike now, okay?

(call ends) Oh, no!

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on... Oh, no.

Oh, no!

BECKS: We can't let him get away.

♪ ♪ Bob?

Yes, Suzie?

I need a favor.

JUDITH: Suzie!

BECKS (yelps): This doesn't feel safe!

SUZIE: Come on!

BECKS: Stay in your lane, Suzie!

BECKS: Morning!

SUZIE: Sylvie!

JUDITH: Sorry!

♪ ♪ SUZIE: Let's get some speed on this!

Pedal to the metal!

BECKS: Oh, God!

SUZIE: Hold on, ladies!

JUDITH: Steady, Suzie.

♪ ♪ Hi!

BECKS: Hi!

Good morning!

MAN: Mrs. Potts?

SUZIE: Whoo!

BECKS: There he is, There he is.

Where is he going?

JUDITH: Go, go, go!

BECKS: Left, everyone!

JUDITH: Indicate!

(motor revving) Careful, Suzie!

(car horn honks) (car brakes screeching) SUZIE: You got a license?

MAN: Get out of the road!

Learn to drive!

♪ ♪ Speed bump ahead!

Slow down, Suzie!

JUDITH: Careful, Suzie!

Hold on!

Brace yourselves!

(Becks screams) (all yelp) (chuckles) Blimey.

Go, Suzie, go!

Come on!

BECKS: Quicker, quicker, quicker!

Quick, quick...

I'm going, I'm going.

BECKS: Right, right, right!

SUZIE: Taking the corner.

BECKS: Down there!

JUDITH: Don't lose him!

SUZIE: Yeah, I can see him.

Got him.

BECKS: Come on.

♪ ♪ BECKS: Quicker, quicker, quicker!

MAN: Watch yourself!

BECKS: Sorry!

♪ ♪ (scooter stops) TRISTRAM: Hi.

SARAH: Where the hell have you been?

TRISTRAM: Listen.

I have a life to lead, okay?

SARAH: But you were supposed to come and see me this morning.

TRISTRAM: Yes, and... SARAH: You promised.

I was going to, but I'm here now.

(scoffs): So where were you?

I've been busy.

Well, so have I, but I'm, I fit in with you.

I'm always fitting in with you.

Okay.

Have either of you seen this woman before?

It never is, is it?

Listen...

It's always about you.

My father just died.

(Tristram continues) (phone vibrating) Tanika.

TANIKA: I've got to drop this Peter Bailey case.

What?

I can't prove any crime's been committed.

JUDITH: But Sir Peter knew something was up.

That's why he rang me.

The cabinet had been removed from its hook beforehand and fingerprints were wiped from evidence in the room.

You know about that?

And Sir Peter's new will is still missing.

I don't know who did it or how it was done or why it was done, for that matter.

But I know he was killed.

I think I agree.

We even have a prime suspect-- Tristram Bailey.

But he was outside talking to... JUDITH: Talking to us, I know.

But what if I told you he was working with someone?

It might have been her who was inside killing Sir Peter, while he was outside with us.

You think he's got an accomplice?

(whispers): He's got an accomplice!

Let's meet up.

But no one can know.

Looks like we've got a killer to catch.

Understood.

(click) ♪ ♪ We found it, finally, the new will.

JUDITH: This is why Sir Peter rang me, isn't it?

He names his killer.

I gave that man everything, and he betrayed me.

JUDITH: I think I've made a breakthrough.

If we're going to prove it, I'm going to need your help.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ANNOUNCER: Visit our website for videos, newsletters, podcasts, and more.

And join us on social media.

The DVD version of this program is available online and in stores.

This program is also available with PBS Passport and on Amazon Prime Video.

♪ ♪