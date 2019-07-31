Skip to Main Content
Valley PBS Original Documentaries

Reaching for the Stars: The Jose Hernandez Story

7/31/2019 | 22m 59sVideo has Closed Captions

An inspiring story of Central Valley Astronaut, Jose Hernandez.

07/31/2019 | Rating TV-G

Valley PBS Original Documentaries

Reaching for the Stars: The Jose Hernandez Story

7/31/2019 | 22m 59sVideo has Closed Captions

An inspiring story of Central Valley Astronaut, Jose Hernandez.

An inspiring story of Central Valley Astronaut, Jose Hernandez.

07/31/2019 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Valley PBS Original Documentaries is a local public television program presented by Valley PBS

Valley PBS Original Documentaries

Reaching for the Stars: The Jose Hernandez Story

7/31/2019 | 22m 59sVideo has Closed Captions

An inspiring story of Central Valley Astronaut, Jose Hernandez.

07/31/2019 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-G

How to Watch Valley PBS Original Documentaries

Valley PBS Original Documentaries is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

Valley PBS Original Documentaries is a local public television program presented by Valley PBS

Sign in with Email

or

Continue with GoogleContinue with FacebookContinue with Apple

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?