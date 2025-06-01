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Appraisal: 1951 & 1925 Signed Baseballs

Clip: Season 29 Episode 1 | 1m 5sVideo has Closed Captions

Appraisal: 1951 & 1925 Signed Baseballs

See Leila Dunbar appraise 1951 & 1925 signed baseballs in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1.

01/06/2025 | Rating TV-G

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Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.

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Appraisal: 1680 Moses Pitt North Pole Map

Appraisal: 1680 Moses Pitt North Pole Map

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 4m 8s | Appraisal: 1680 Moses Pitt North Pole Map (4m 8s)

Appraisal: 1878 Napa Valley Wineries Silver-plate Presentation Tray

Appraisal: 1878 Napa Valley Wineries Silver-plate Presentation Tray

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 49s | Appraisal: 1878 Napa Valley Wineries Silver-plate Presentation Tray (2m 49s)

Appraisal: 1926 Rogers Hornsby Sterling Trophy

Appraisal: 1926 Rogers Hornsby Sterling Trophy

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 52s | Appraisal: 1926 Rogers Hornsby Sterling Trophy (1m 52s)

Appraisal: 1947 Max Ernst 'Dangerous Liaisons' Etching

Appraisal: 1947 Max Ernst 'Dangerous Liaisons' Etching

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 32s | Appraisal: 1947 Max Ernst 'Dangerous Liaisons' Etching (2m 32s)

Appraisal: 1963 JFK Hospital News Broadcast Script

Appraisal: 1963 JFK Hospital News Broadcast Script

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 24s | Appraisal: 1963 JFK Hospital News Broadcast Script (2m 24s)

Appraisal: 1965 Bjorn Wiinblad 'Autumn' Figure

Appraisal: 1965 Bjorn Wiinblad 'Autumn' Figure

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 50s | Appraisal: 1965 Bjorn Wiinblad 'Autumn' Figure (1m 50s)

Appraisal: 1976 Marvel UK 'Super Spider-Man' #175 Cover Art

Appraisal: 1976 Marvel UK 'Super Spider-Man' #175 Cover Art

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 34s | Appraisal: 1976 Marvel UK 'Super Spider-Man' #175 Cover Art (2m 34s)

Appraisal: Chinese Manchu Semi Formal Silk Surcoat, ca. 1880

Appraisal: Chinese Manchu Semi Formal Silk Surcoat, ca. 1880

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S29 Ep1 | 4m 14s | Appraisal: Chinese Manchu Semi Formal Silk Surcoat, ca. 1880 (4m 14s)

Appraisal: Clarence Millet Oil Paintings, ca. 1945

Appraisal: Clarence Millet Oil Paintings, ca. 1945

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 10s | Appraisal: Clarence Millet Oil Paintings, ca. 1945 (3m 10s)

Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1850

Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1850

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 4s | Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1850 (3m 4s)

Appraisal: Magnolia Petroleum Co. Porcelain Sign, ca. 1930

Appraisal: Magnolia Petroleum Co. Porcelain Sign, ca. 1930

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 16s | Appraisal: Magnolia Petroleum Co. Porcelain Sign, ca. 1930 (2m 16s)

Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Boulder Opal Gold Ring, ca. 1900

Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Boulder Opal Gold Ring, ca. 1900

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 51s | Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Boulder Opal Gold Ring, ca. 1900 (2m 51s)

Appraisal: Patrociño Barela Carving, ca. 1950

Appraisal: Patrociño Barela Carving, ca. 1950

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 24s | Appraisal: Patrociño Barela Carving, ca. 1950 (2m 24s)

Appraisal: Winslow Homer Watercolors, ca. 1878

Appraisal: Winslow Homer Watercolors, ca. 1878

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 43s | Appraisal: Winslow Homer Watercolors, ca. 1878 (3m 43s)

Appraisal: Zao Wou-Ki Lithograph, ca. 1960

Appraisal: Zao Wou-Ki Lithograph, ca. 1960

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 3s | Appraisal: Zao Wou-Ki Lithograph, ca. 1960 (1m 3s)

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