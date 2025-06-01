Appraisal: 1951 & 1925 Signed Baseballs
Clip: Season 29 Episode 1 | 1m 5sVideo has Closed Captions
Appraisal: 1951 & 1925 Signed Baseballs
See Leila Dunbar appraise 1951 & 1925 signed baseballs in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Appraisal: 1951 & 1925 Signed Baseballs
Clip: Season 29 Episode 1 | 1m 5sVideo has Closed Captions
See Leila Dunbar appraise 1951 & 1925 signed baseballs in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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GUEST: Well, I got this Southern Association ball from a friend of mine who owned a card shop.
I was a lifelong Traveler fan.
I grew up in Little Rock.
APPRAISER: And this is a 1925 Little Rock Travelers ball.
They were a minor league team for a number of major league teams.
GUEST: Right.
APPRAISER: The signature on here is Bill Dickey.
He became a Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees.
New York Yankees.
And then this ball is fantastic.
GUEST: That's a '51 Dodger baseball.
Believe it or not, I bought that ball in my barbershop.
APPRAISER: Of course you did.
A shave, a trim, and a signed baseball.
You got the Travelers ball, which is local, with Bill Dickey.
And you paid $100?
GUEST: I paid $140 for that.
APPRAISER: All right.
And that with Bill Dickey on it, and being so old, is probably going to be about $300 to $400.
GUEST: Okay.
APPRAISER: So you did good.
How much did you pay for the '51 Dodger?
GUEST: I paid $350 for that.
APPRAISER: This ball is $3,000 to $4,000.
GUEST: You gotta be kidding.
I had no clue.
That ball has been in my closet the last ten, 12 years.
I hadn't even looked at it.
Appraisal: 1680 Moses Pitt North Pole Map
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S29 Ep1 | 4m 8s | Appraisal: 1680 Moses Pitt North Pole Map (4m 8s)
Appraisal: 1878 Napa Valley Wineries Silver-plate Presentation Tray
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 49s | Appraisal: 1878 Napa Valley Wineries Silver-plate Presentation Tray (2m 49s)
Appraisal: 1926 Rogers Hornsby Sterling Trophy
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 52s | Appraisal: 1926 Rogers Hornsby Sterling Trophy (1m 52s)
Appraisal: 1947 Max Ernst 'Dangerous Liaisons' Etching
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 32s | Appraisal: 1947 Max Ernst 'Dangerous Liaisons' Etching (2m 32s)
Appraisal: 1963 JFK Hospital News Broadcast Script
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 24s | Appraisal: 1963 JFK Hospital News Broadcast Script (2m 24s)
Appraisal: 1965 Bjorn Wiinblad 'Autumn' Figure
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 50s | Appraisal: 1965 Bjorn Wiinblad 'Autumn' Figure (1m 50s)
Appraisal: 1976 Marvel UK 'Super Spider-Man' #175 Cover Art
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 34s | Appraisal: 1976 Marvel UK 'Super Spider-Man' #175 Cover Art (2m 34s)
Appraisal: Chinese Manchu Semi Formal Silk Surcoat, ca. 1880
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Preview: S29 Ep1 | 4m 14s | Appraisal: Chinese Manchu Semi Formal Silk Surcoat, ca. 1880 (4m 14s)
Appraisal: Clarence Millet Oil Paintings, ca. 1945
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 10s | Appraisal: Clarence Millet Oil Paintings, ca. 1945 (3m 10s)
Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1850
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 4s | Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1850 (3m 4s)
Appraisal: Magnolia Petroleum Co. Porcelain Sign, ca. 1930
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 16s | Appraisal: Magnolia Petroleum Co. Porcelain Sign, ca. 1930 (2m 16s)
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Boulder Opal Gold Ring, ca. 1900
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 51s | Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Boulder Opal Gold Ring, ca. 1900 (2m 51s)
Appraisal: Patrociño Barela Carving, ca. 1950
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 2m 24s | Appraisal: Patrociño Barela Carving, ca. 1950 (2m 24s)
Appraisal: Winslow Homer Watercolors, ca. 1878
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Clip: S29 Ep1 | 3m 43s | Appraisal: Winslow Homer Watercolors, ca. 1878 (3m 43s)
Appraisal: Zao Wou-Ki Lithograph, ca. 1960
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S29 Ep1 | 1m 3s | Appraisal: Zao Wou-Ki Lithograph, ca. 1960 (1m 3s)
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