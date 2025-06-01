GUEST: Well, I got this Southern Association ball from a friend of mine who owned a card shop.

I was a lifelong Traveler fan.

I grew up in Little Rock.

APPRAISER: And this is a 1925 Little Rock Travelers ball.

They were a minor league team for a number of major league teams.

GUEST: Right.

APPRAISER: The signature on here is Bill Dickey.

He became a Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees.

And then this ball is fantastic.

GUEST: That's a '51 Dodger baseball.

Believe it or not, I bought that ball in my barbershop.

APPRAISER: Of course you did.

A shave, a trim, and a signed baseball.

You got the Travelers ball, which is local, with Bill Dickey.

And you paid $100?

GUEST: I paid $140 for that.

APPRAISER: All right.

And that with Bill Dickey on it, and being so old, is probably going to be about $300 to $400.

GUEST: Okay.

APPRAISER: So you did good.

How much did you pay for the '51 Dodger?

GUEST: I paid $350 for that.

APPRAISER: This ball is $3,000 to $4,000.

GUEST: You gotta be kidding.

I had no clue.

That ball has been in my closet the last ten, 12 years.

I hadn't even looked at it.