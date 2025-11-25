Skip to Main Content

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Season 2025 Episode 15 | 1h 51m 13sVideo has Closed Captions

A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.

A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol. With The Associated Press, combat bodycam-footage and powerful moments of reflection, following a Ukrainian platoon trying to liberate a village.

11/25/2025

Genre

