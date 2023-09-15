Pati's Mexican Table

Skip to Main Content
Temozoón is the birthplace of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada and everyone in town claims to have a relative who invented it. Pati strolls around town to try different versions of Carne Ahumada. She also returns to Hacienda Tamchén for another traditional dish prepared by chef Julio Dominguez called Huidzi Bii Wai, which means “united tortilla.”

09/15/2023 | Expires 09/15/2027 | Rating TV-G

