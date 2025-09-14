Professor T

(dramatic music) Hello, Helena Goldberg, should be a ticket for me.

Just the one ticket?

Just the one, yeah.

Enjoy the show.

Jasper, darling, you remembered where I live.

According to my mother, you have pressing need of my advice.

How is she?

The last time we spoke, she was taking a break en route to the Pyramids of Giza.

Her camel was making the most alarming eructations.

Oh.

(chuckles) They do that for tourists.

Now, I, when I was on assignment with the Bedouin... -Can we, um... -Oh, yes, yes, yes, yes, of course.

My gentleman caller, Peter Snares, has booked a table for two at Dominguine's.

Michelin starred.

Apparently the horrible events at his resident's home has filled him with the urge to make every moment count.

You don't think he's going to propose, do you?

Uh, surely my mother's advice would be more appropriate?

Adelaide doesn't know him.

You do.

Barely.

What do you think?

I think the mere fact that you are consulting the Tarot is in itself an answer.

Have you spoken to the Dean?

Wilfred is spirit and soul.

I'm flesh and blood.

Ah, the lovers.

(soft music) A Major Arcana in the spread of three.

This is highly significant.

How can you marry a man on the turn of a card?

Jasper, these are not my card readings.

These are yours.

Will this never end?

Why is it so hard to accept?

I love you both.

I can't accept.

I won't accept.

You have to choose.

Penny.

Penny, you understand.

You were happy the way it was.

I was not happy, John.

I...I was in love.

And it was painful.

It still is painful.

Christ, this is tearing me apart.

I mean, why did you tell her?

Everything was fine until two hours ago.

(scoffs) Fine?

Fine for who?

(dramatic music) (play continues in background) (tense crescendo) (light music) Francesca.

Francesca, can you hear me?

Aargh!

You don't get to decide, John knows what he wants.

Oh, here we go.

It's all an act.

If I can't have him, nor can you.

(gasps) (ominous crescendo) (gasping) -Tanya.

-Oh.

-Oh, Tanya.

Oh.

Oh, my God.

(Tanya groans) -Tanya.

-Urgh.

Oh, my God, Tanya.

-Oh, please.

-Bradley, do something.

There's, uh, there's been an accident.

(audience gasps) Is there a doctor out there?

Somebody call an ambulance.

Call an ambulance, somebody.

(woman wailing) (panicking) (soft music) (siren wailing distantly) Hi, Ma'am.

One of the actors, Tanya Loomis, was killed on stage by a prop knife that seemed to have malfunctioned.

Apparently, it didn't retract, or something.

-Okay.

-Extra complication, married couple Phoebe and Bradley Sanders, who were on stage with Tanya while that was all going on, their daughter, who's 14, was attacked by someone backstage.

She's in hospital now.

-Is she okay?

They're saying concussion.

Right.

This guy here, Mr. Markham, he'll show you where everything happened.

I'm gonna deal with the press.

-Break a leg.

-(chuckles) I was on stage at the start of the play.

Uh, five, six minutes, said my lines, went home.

DS WINTERS: Right.

I'm finance, box office, admin, stand-in usher if it's busy.

Not usually busy.

That's Bradley Sanders, artistic director.

Bradley, um, DS Winters.

I'll leave you to it.

-Cheers.

-How's your daughter?

Ah, she's, um, she's under observation.

Head injury.

Got to be careful.

-And your wife?

She's, um... she's in her dressing room.

You were on stage when Tanya Loomis was stabbed.

Yeah, um, the play requires a knife to be used.

It was the tenth performance.

Who puts the props on stage?

Well, Vance Markham, who you just met, did the table and the chairs.

At the last minute, I realized he'd forgotten the knife block.

So, you put the knife on stage?

Yeah.

Could she have pulled out the wrong knife?

No, the others were glued in.

I've confirmed that with your colleagues.

DS WINTERS: Okay, who checks the props?

Well, they don't get checked every night.

I mean, the first couple of nights, yes.

Should your wife have checked it?

It was the tenth performance.

You know, my wife shouldn't have even been on the stage.

(sinister music) She was a last-minute understudy for Georgina.

Sorry, I'm in a hurry to see my daughter.

Right, you stepped in for Georgina Galvin.

Why did she drop out?

You'd have to ask Georgina.

-I...I'm sorry, how many more... -It must be hard, going on as a last-minute replacement.

I've played the role before.

Why not this time?

I was too busy.

Uh, swimming lessons, fencing, horse-riding.

For a film role.

-Oh.

And you got the part?

I don't know.

I don't know if I even want it after this.

(melancholic music) (playful music) Lyndon?

-Oh, my God, Ingrid.

-(laughs) I'll catch up with you later.

(Ingrid laughs) Hello.

Are you still here?

Where else would I be?

When did you get back?

About a month ago.

And you're working in the science faculty?

Research and development.

A temporary contract.

The Dean of Life Sciences read about a product I helped to develop in the US.

He showed an interest in working together to get it past the UK regulators, and, well, hopefully onto the market.

All is forgiven?

One foolish comment should not stand in the way of progress.

(chuckles) Look, I'm running a little late.

Could you possibly hand this in at the lab?

What is it?

A couple of DNA samples.

Just want to know if there's a match.

Oh, well, I'll do it.

I'll run the test.

Give me a chance to see you again.

Oh, marvelous.

-Hmm.

-Thank you.

See you soon.

(door opens) (hospital machine beeping) (background Tannoy announcement) (knocking on door) Hi.

Francesca?

I'm...DC Highsmith.

Chloe.

How are you feeling?

Sore.

Sad.

Really fuzzy.

-Mm.

I just wanted to see if there's anything you might want us to know about what happened?

I have hardly any memory of what happened last night.

What I was told, somebody picked up the bust of old Shakespeare and hit me over the head with it.

Dragged me into a store cupboard and that's where Georgina found me.

Can you remember anything else?

I have a vague sense I saw somebody... somebody tall.

But after that, nothing.

Can you think of anybody who might want to hurt you?

No.

No one.

-This is before the play, so, would the knife have already been on stage?

Uh, probably not, um... it's always a little bit last minute.

So, whoever attacked you, they could have done something to it?

Somebody tampered with the knife?

My dad said it was an accident.

(stammers) We, we don't know anything.

Whoever hit me, you think I saw them tamper with the knife?

-I don't know anything.

Just, I mean, just forget... (suspenseful music) just pretend I didn't say anything.

GEORGINA: I found Francesca over there.

Made sure she was breathing.

Bradley, her father, came storming in and that's when he tells me that Phoebe stabbed Tanya.

Bradley told me it should have been you on stage.

Why did you pull out?

Migraine.

But you were backstage during the performance.

Mm.

To pick up my script, the migraine had passed.

Where d'you live?

Fordham.

That's a long way to come for a script, which I'm guessing you could have just downloaded.

It has all my notes in it.

Before you went home, did you see anyone?

Anything made you suspicious?

Tanya brought her boyfriend, Fabian, backstage.

Bad enough as that was, they were having a row.

I heard a smash coming from their dressing room.

Knowing what Fabian was capable of, I knocked on their door.

And how do you know what he's capable of?

(scoffs) I used to date Fabian.

At one time, he punched a hole in my bedroom wall.

Men who punch holes in walls tend not to stop there.

(tense music) And what happened when you intervened?

Tanya said I was making it worse.

The look in his eye.

What?

When I knew Tanya was dead, I just kept thinking... he did it.

Tanya Loomis' boyfriend, Fabian Royle.

He's a fashion photographer.

Uniform couldn't locate him at his usual address, and, um, he didn't show up for work today.

Did Fabian have any opportunity to swap the knives?

Apparently, he liked to hang around backstage.

Oh, right.

So, Francesca's memory loss could hold all the answers, yeah?

There are two main forms of amnesia.

With retrograde, one is unable to recall past memories.

Anti-retrograde means new memories for a while cannot be formed.

So, Francesca has retrograde?

There is a third type.

Post-traumatic dissociative memory loss.

The effects last minutes or months.

With Francesca, it would appear to have lasted for hours.

Mm.

She said things were still a bit fuzzy.

Is there still a chance she'll remember who her attacker was?

It depends on the extent of the injury.

And what about her?

Georgina Galvin's the one who found Francesca in the cupboard.

And she's the one who was meant to be on stage?

Yeah, she's got this flimsy excuse for coming back to the theater.

Well, if she did kill her, why would she come back?

To make sure Francesca's dead.

(mysterious music) Go on.

Okay, so, say it is Georgina, and Francesca saw her with the knife.

So, she whacks her, and she stuffs her in a cupboard.

But on the way home she thinks, what if Francesca's not dead?

She's gonna tell everyone she saw me.

So, then she comes back, but before she can finish the job, she's seen.

-By who?

-Bradley Sanders.

Which is why she has to make up this nonsense about coming back for a script.

Whoever it was that swapped the knives, if Francesca saw them, they aren't gonna wait to see if her memory comes back.

We need to protect her.

(dramatic music) (background Tannoy announcement) Hi.

Who are you?

I'm Chloe.

We...we met this morning.

Yes.

Sorry.

What's he doing here?

Well, it's standard procedure when there's an investigation.

-Was Tanya murdered?

-We don't know.

Did someone tamper with the knife?

Is that why there's an armed officer outside?

He's not armed... Well, what good is he if he's not armed?

Francesca.

For all we know the killer could be in the building.

He could be dressed as a nurse.

Francesca... look at me.

Calm down.

I'm sorry.

Where's all this coming from?

Overactive imagination, it's what mum says.

Have your parents been to see you?

My dad was here earlier.

Uh, he couldn't stay.

What about your mum?

Um, she's at home.

She's not great with stress.

Okay.

Listen to me.

We are doing everything we can to find the person who's responsible.

Chloe, I'm so sorry, this is so silly.

What?

I know he's probably good at his job and everything, but...

I feel scared.

Could it be you out there?

(brush scrubbing) (grunts) Not good for the sprung flooring, blood.

Vance, could you show us backstage again?

(water slops) That's where the bust of Shakespeare usually sits.

It was used to knock out Francesca.

You know, if Georgina hadn't dropped out, Tanya would still be alive.

Georgina's approach was subtle.

She used the knife like it was an embrace.

Phoebe was more...direct.

(clanging, shouting) (high tempo suspenseful music) What's that?

No idea, they're not rehearsing.

Right.

(dramatic music) FABIAN: Get out of my way.

She killed my Tanya, so where is she?

-Fabian!

-Where's your wife?

-Hey!

-Where's your wife?

She killed her, where is she?

(grunting) (punch) BRADLEY: It's not her fault!

Where is your wife?

(men struggling) BRADLEY: It was an accident!

Argh.

Argh.

Hah.

(suspenseful music) There's been a...there's been a bit of an incident up there.

Your friend said to meet him at the station.

What is this for?

Uh...no idea.

Try the props department.

The one job I don't bloody do around here.

What happened to your lip?

Accidental, not a problem.

Really?

Yeah.

(door opens) (chair scrapes) Interview commenced at 14:06 with Fabian Royale.

And solicitor present, conducted by DCI Goswami, and DS Winters.

Last night, you and Tanya Loomis were overheard having an argument.

Got pretty heated.

What was it about?

I don't see how this is relevant.

Do you want us to find out who killed Tanya?

-Yeah.

-Then let us do our job.

What were you arguing about?

Georgina.

Your ex.

Why?

'Cause I was talking to her.

Georgina, she was upset.

She said, um, she didn't expect to see me.

That I caught her by surprise.

And... Tanya just... flew into one.

I had no idea she could be like that.

Did you make up?

No.

No, we didn't.

-Did she dump you?

She said some things she didn't mean.

Okay, so you had a row, and then what happened?

I went to a pub.

Then I went to see a mate.

Which pub?

The Grapes.

Can anyone vouch for that?

I didn't stay.

I walked in, saw Georgina there and walked straight back out.

Well, we can get CCTV to check that.

Fabian, did you swap the knives?

(tense music) What?

No.

(scoffs) DS WINTERS: You told me you had a migraine and went home.

We have CCTV of you arriving at The Grapes pub at 10 to 7, and leaving just before 8.

(dramatic music) You didn't go home, did you?

And you didn't go back to get the script.

Perverting the course of justice in a murder investigation could result in a custodial sentence.

I just had a few drinks.

I should never drink red wine.

What did you do, Georgina?

I fell prey to the green-eyed monster.

Knowing Tanya was on stage, I went into her dressing room.

I took her phone, a debit card, and some cash.

Can you prove that?

I still have them.

(distant siren blaring) No.

I'm releasing Georgina.

-Despite the theft and the lies?

-Yeah.

Ma'am, she's got a motive.

As does Fabian Royle.

The only person who isn't a suspect is the one person who stabbed Tanya Loomis to death in front of 70 eyewitnesses.

What do we know about Phoebe Sanders?

Find out.

(background chatter) Will you get paid for this?

They don't know I'm here.

The officer that just left, he'll get paid.

-Sorry.

-No, no, no, no, no.

It's okay.

Has there been any news?

About the investigation?

Not yet.

Have you... remembered anything?

No.

Shapes.

Nothing, really.

I'm sure it's going to come back to you.

I'm gonna be just outside if you need anything.

Do you like your job?

Why would you ask me that?

Well... it's important to be happy, isn't it?

I'm happy when other people are happy.

Me too.

We're the same.

(laughs) You should try and get some sleep.

Good night, Chloe... DC Highsmith.

(gentle opera music) Goodnight.

Hello?

In here.

Oh, sorry.

There were no lights on, I assumed you were out.

If you're looking for the watering can, it's on the table.

Yes, I did notice that one or two of my plants were looking a little bit, um...

Tired?

Yes.

What happened to the restaurant?

I didn't have your phone number.

Not beyond you to find the restaurant's telephone number.

Zelda...

I...I wasn't able to... to begin with...

I had no idea you'd be here.

That felt like an ambush.

And then your invitation for cocktails.

Mocktails.

I couldn't.

I'm sorry.

Will you pose for me?

Make amends.

I've never been stood up before.

(light music) Now, you can sit.

(chair scrapes) Thank you.

You have a good face.

(camera clicking) (up tempo music) Do...do you always use the same camera?

It's what's on the other side of the camera that counts.

Ah.

Smile for me.

Yeah, there you go, that's good.

I want you to stand up.

And look at you, or over there?

No, just look like Napoleon.

Hmm.

No, that's not good enough.

(laughs) Tee-hee.

Cute, that's very good.

No, that's better.

-Braces off.

-Braces?

Oh, no.

Yes, yes.

Come on, just do it.

Do it, do it, do it.

Yes.

Lovely.

(laughs) (happy dance music) (emotional music) (laughs) Golly.

I hardly recognize myself.

It's not my job to capture what you look like.

I have to find out who you really are.

I'd better go.

(footsteps receding) (melancholic music) (sinister music) Urgh.

(grunting) -Stay down, stay down!

-Argh, ow.

Gah!

-Dad?

-(grunts) I just wanted to see my daughter.

Gah...and you're hurting me!

-DS WINTERS: Morning, Ma'am.

-Morning.

Is Chloe here?

She just got here.

She's pretty worried.

So she should be.

What have you got?

Phoebe Sanders was admitted to the Kinsell Psychiatric Clinic last year.

She stayed for six weeks.

-Do we know why?

Not the kind of information they give out, but, um, there might be another way.

She attends family therapy sessions with her husband and daughter.

They see Dr. Goldberg.

Oh?

Right.

I'll deal with that.

Okay.

Come in.

Thanks, DS Winters.

Good work.

Close the door on your way out.

Yeah.

Okay.

I'm all ears.

Can I just start by saying... No, just tell me what happened.

Francesca didn't trust the officer that was on duty.

So, you told her not to worry, let the police do their job.

Yeah?

-I offered to take his place.

Who gave you that authority?

-No one, Ma'am.

-So, having compromised a young PC and yourself, what happens next?

-When Mr. Sanders arrived... -No, before that.

I fell asleep.

I've been pulling all-nighters to prepare for this exam.

So, you fell asleep on duty and then you assaulted a man visiting his daughter.

A man who the previous night had witnessed the sudden, shocking death of a close friend, and an attack on his daughter.

Yeah?

(disappointed sigh) I spoke to Mr. Sanders.

He's not pressing charges, so, consider yourself lucky.

Chloe...

I'll be looking for an improvement over the coming weeks, yeah?

You do not want something like this on your permanent record.

No, Ma'am, thank you.

(drumming) (drumsticks clatter) (phone rings) DCI Goswami, how may I help you?

Professor, um, I've just been informed that Phoebe Sanders attends therapy sessions with Dr. Goldberg.

Now, I know what you're gonna say, she has a duty of confidentiality to her clients, I know.

But Francesca's life may still be in danger.

So, we absolutely need any information you can get from Dr. Goldberg.

Very well.

I will see her in 27 minutes.

Thank you.

Thank you.

(phone beeps) (footsteps approaching) You've started smoking.

(sniffs) I nicked it off the duty sarge.

I heard about what happened.

Remember I said, we've all had our moments.

One day I'll tell you mine.

Cannot be worse than last night.

I did a stint in Colchester.

Well, the station's got a flat roof.

And, uh... my sergeant tells me they're gonna start using the roof as a heliport.

And, uh, and he needs a...a volunteer to go up there and paint a huge H, so the choppers will know where to land.

So, Mr.

Eager, I go up there with my brush, a tin of yellow paint.

And I...I've almost got it finished when, um... when one of the inspectors appears and wants to know what in God's name I'm doing.

-(laughs) -And I'm like, no, no, no.

It's for the helicopters.

-(laughs) (soft music) Of course, as soon as I say it, I know I've been done.

(laughs) Thank you.

That's alright.

(giggles) Ah.

(crow cawing) Is it a match?

A match?

Now, you know you can't ask me that.

Science still has a vestigial trace of ethics.

Is it for somebody in your family?

Not exactly.

Maybe it's something you don't need to know.

(laughs) Why on earth did they fire you?

Have a drink with me and I'll tell you.

I need to talk to you about Phoebe Sanders.

-What?

-She comes to you for family therapy.

Uh, may I come in?

No, you may not.

(door opens) Uh... is this because I ascribed my progress to percussion therapy?

A woman who bangs drums for a living may be many things, but a therapist she is not.

The police believe that Phoebe's daughter, Francesca, saw the killer swap the knives.

If that is the case, Francesca's life may be in danger.

Alright.

Yeah.

Why was Phoebe Sanders admitted to the Kinsell Clinic?

I, uh...

I will only use such information as is absolutely necessary.

You've heard of Alexander Cummings?

Scottish watchmaker who invented the flush toilet.

(laughs) Well, this Alexander Cummings is a very well-known actor.

Phoebe was to play his love interest in a TV drama.

The producer's happy, the director's happy, everybody's happy except Alexander Cummings.

He wants another woman to play the role, someone 10 years younger than him.

Anyway, Phoebe lost the role.

She threatened Cummings.

She fell into a depression, can't get out of bed.

Her clinic diagnose psychomotor retardation.

Hm.

Was it her decision to be admitted to Kinsell?

Under pressure from the police and her husband.

And Francesca?

Francesca got packed off to boarding school, which she hated.

(soft music) I'm beginning to wonder whether Francesca's memory loss is a convenient fiction.

You have culled your books.

(footsteps receding) (door opens) (door closes) Mrs. Sanders.

This is Professor Tempest, he's a consultant on the case.

-Pleased to meet you.

-Francesca... remember me?

You attacked my dad.

Yeah, you're, uh, doing better.

Slowly.

The Professor would like to conduct an experiment.

Are you okay with that?

Well, I'm not.

What sort of experiment?

You know what she's been through.

I'm very well aware what Francesca has been through, and also what you have been through.

Can we see what Francesca thinks?

I'm okay with it.

Hm.

The experiment is simple, bordering on the primitive.

Nothing to worry about.

You're looking well.

Have you had your stitches out yet?

Not yet.

I'm sure it'll be soon.

Which cup is the ball under?

Oh.

My mother trod the boards as an amateur.

I remember her telling me every play is the same.

It begins with a lie and ends with the truth.

(jaunty music) Shall we try again?

Left one?

Wrong again.

And again.

Right.

(door opens) (footsteps approaching) Careful.

We've only just got it back.

Your forensic bods have already been all over it.

What you find often depends on what you are looking for.

(suspenseful music) (muffled background talking) Are they rehearsing?

Yeah, play's back on next week.

Got investors to think about.

I can't accept, I won't accept.

You must choose.

You understand, don't you?

You were happy with the way it was.

Not happy, John, I was in love.

And it was painful.

That test... with my daughter.

I cannot discuss that.

Your husband is very persuasive to convince Georgina to continue.

The show must go on.

I disagree.

The show is very near its end.

JOHN: Why is it so hard to accept?

I love you... (seat clatters) -I won't accept.

You must choose.

Penny, you understand, don't you?

(phone ringing) JOHN: Penny, you understand, don't you?

Right... so, we're ready to make an arrest.

I just want to make sure we're on the same page.

Who is the arrestee?

DS WINTERS: Phoebe Sanders.

So, Phoebe was up for a part in a film.

The producer practically promised her the part.

But the director had other ideas.

He wanted Tanya, and told her to keep it quiet until he could confirm it.

We got access to Tanya Loomis' phone.

Tanya's last text to him, "I think Phoebe knows.

Call me."

And armed with the information that she was about to lose the role to Tanya, Phoebe decided to swap the knives and let Georgina remove her career obstacle?

-Hm-mm.

-Yeah, Georgina drops out and Phoebe decides to go along with it anyway.

Hm.

The evidence you have amassed would secure a conviction.

However, it would also be a miscarriage of justice.

Ma'am?

Sorry to interrupt, uh, Phoebe Sanders is in reception.

She wants to confess.

Someone's slipping.

First time for everything.

When I told everyone what Phoebe Sanders said, you looked like you didn't believe it.

I've been studying non-verbal leakage for my resit, so I can tell when somebody's lying.

Something you should be aware of, non-verbal leakage is least in evidence when dealing with lawyers, blackjack players, people who sell second-hand cars, politicians, and actors.

Their livelihoods depend on an ability to control their movements.

If you're right and she is lying, what should I be looking for?

LAWYER: ...for the record that my client is here at their own volition.

Verbal leakage.

I've prepared a statement.

Put the paper down, Phoebe.

Just in your own words.

(suspenseful music) As an actor, when a role is promised to you, and you've... (sighs) you've worked so hard, it... to have it snatched away... Just tell us what you did.

I looked for a knife... in one of the tool kits in the walk-in store cupboard.

(sinister music) I found a kitchen knife that looked almost exactly like the real one.

-There.

-I removed the prop and replaced it with the real one.

Verbal leakage, too much detail.

DS WINTERS: And what about Francesca?

PHOEBE: I didn't see her.

It was dark, I...

I didn't know it was her.

You hid your daughter in a store cupboard?

Made sure she was breathing.

I made her comfortable.

Phoebe Sanders, you are charged with the murder of Tanya Loomis.

Good job.

You, uh, gained the trust of Francesca, didn't you?

-I think so.

-Right, well, I think the news of her mum's confession is best coming from you.

I agree.

That would be the kindest way.

There is just one problem.

-No.

Phoebe Sanders is not the killer.

(sighs) Francesca injured herself, so that she would be beyond suspicion.

What?

Phoebe has just confessed.

She does not want to see her daughter locked up.

Yeah, well, I still don't get why Francesca would injure herself.

-The injury made the amnesia seem credible, enabling her to avoid difficult questions.

But you tested her amnesia.

She got almost all of them wrong.

Yes, nine out of ten wrong on a 50-50 chance.

If the amnesia were genuine, she would have been correct 50 percent of the time.

And if she is faking amnesia, we must ask ourselves why.

-Hang on, hang on.

Just go back a step.

How do you know that Francesca injured herself?

(sinister beat) As confirmed by forensics, the bust of Shakespeare had, on its base, traces of the same blue paint found on the store cupboard shelf.

There were no such marks on the plinth where it usually sat.

Francesca placed it on the shelf, crouched underneath, and used a pole to bring it down upon her own head.

Why would she do any of that?

To protect her mother.

And herself.

The idea that her mother might suffer another episode filled her with horror, and she was determined to never again experience the hell of boarding school.

Professor, we have a credible confession.

You're not offering me any hard proof here.

Francesca lives in a world of make-believe.

If we are to attain the truth, we must confront her with reality.

(suspenseful music) (background Tannoy announcement) (knocking on door) Hey.

Hi.

You're looking really well.

My dad'll be here any minute.

Francesca, I'm gonna need you to come with me.

Okay.

(dramatic violin music) How much longer is this going to take?

Mum.

No.

I'm taking care of it.

No, no, Mum!

No, no, no!

Mum!

I'm sorry.

(sobbing) Francesca... did you swap the knives?

Yes.

And injure yourself?

So that I wouldn't be a suspect.

Francesca... why did you do it?

(melancholic music) I wanted my mum to get the film role.

I thought she had it.

My dad told me they'd chosen Tanya.

And with Tanya out of the way...

I don't want to go to prison.

Well, hello.

(chuckles) Um, well, look, thank you for agreeing to meet me.

Yes, you sounded rather enigmatic.

Oh... (laughs) ...did I?

Good evening, would you like something to drink?

Y...yes.

Um, do you make your ice cubes with mineral water?

I don't think so.

In that case, I should like a glass of still mineral water with no ice.

I'll just, um, have a glass of the house red.

-Of course.

-Thank you.

(soft background music) Well, look, um, the solicitors for the Sanders family have asked me to prepare a psychological report on Francesca.

And I... hoped that you might have some thoughts that could serve as mitigation.

A fantasy-prone personality was identified by Wilson and Barber in the 1980s.

It has been used with some success as a defense in the United States.

Right.

So, growing up in a house where the lines between fantasy and reality were frequently blurred.

Yes.

And then watching people die and come back to life again every night since she was five years old.

Indeed.

It is significant that she sought to solve her problems onstage.

Yes.

I think I failed her.

No, you did not.

I know how you work.

You did not fail anyone.

Dad?

In here.

You alright?

Prodigal returns.

Sorry about band practice.

I've been up to here with work.

The lads are talking about getting a replacement.

Found it in the rehearsal room.

Do you want one of your zero percents?

Cheers.

Swung by the cemetery earlier.

(bottles clink) Chat with your mum.

Dad... Lisa's grave could do with a tidy.

-Dad.

-I've got the time.

-No.

-It's no bother.

Don't.

Seriously, just leave it.

-Son, you need to talk.

-Dad!

(sighs) Look, I'm shattered.

Shouldn't have come round.

Sorry.

(door opens) Hello.

Could I have the bill, please?

I cannot allow you to pay.

Oh, (laughs) don't be so old-fashioned.

You've paid for this anyway, many times over.

At £100 an hour.

(laughs) 95, thank you very much.

(chuckles) What happened to your books?

Sorry?

A week ago, they were all wearing bright pink stickers.

This week, they have vanished.

Or would the answer to my question permanently capsize the therapeutic relationship?

Well, my husband took them.

He moved out.

We've been sharing the house, um, but estranged.

Three years.

Three years?

We were waiting for the... housing market to change.

Amicable.

Hm.

(taxi rumbles) Well... are you sure you don't want to share?

Mine will be here in a minute.

Right.

(chuckles) (sweeping orchestral music) (footsteps receding) (door closes)