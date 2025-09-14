Skip to Main Content
Professor T

You Can't Kill Me

Season 4 Episode 4 | 49m 12sVideo has Audio Description, Closed Captions

Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.

09/14/2025 | Expires 09/29/2025 | Rating TV-MA

When an actress is stabbed on stage and the director’s daughter is also attacked, the team jump to investigate but Chloe gets herself into trouble by overstepping her mark with the daughter. Helena also knows the family involved in the case, so Jasper reaches out to her for help and we see Helena open up to Jasper about her personal life. The Dean and Zelda share a moment but the Dean pulls away.

Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.

Support provided by:

Viking
How to Watch Professor T

Professor T is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

