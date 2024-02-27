WTVP Spots
TRAILER | SEDE 2209 | Secrets of the Dead | Cracking the Queen's Code
10/22/2025 | 29s
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Secret messages from Mary, Queen of Scots, are finally decoded, with 57 encrypted letters detailing the tragic monarch's efforts to free herself from imprisonment and gain an advantage over her rival, Queen Elizabeth.
How to Watch WTVP Spots
WTVP Spots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
