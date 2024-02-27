Skip to Main Content

TRAILER | SEDE 2209 | Secrets of the Dead | Cracking the Queen's Code

10/22/2025 | 29s

See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.

10/22/2025 | Expires 10/22/2029 | Rating TV-PG

Secret messages from Mary, Queen of Scots, are finally decoded, with 57 encrypted letters detailing the tragic monarch's efforts to free herself from imprisonment and gain an advantage over her rival, Queen Elizabeth.

10/22/2025 | Expires 10/22/2029 | Rating TV-PG

WTVP Spots is a local public television program presented by WTVP

How to Watch WTVP Spots

WTVP Spots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

WTVP Spots is a local public television program presented by WTVP

