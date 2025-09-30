WTVP Spots
TRAILER | ANRO 2918 | Antiques Roadshow | Vintage Raleigh
9/29/2025 | 30s
Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures from Raleigh first found in 2009?
Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
WTVP Spots is a local public television program presented by WTVP
WTVP Spots
TRAILER | ANRO 2918 | Antiques Roadshow | Vintage Raleigh
9/29/2025 | 30s
Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch WTVP Spots
WTVP Spots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Support for PBS provided by:
WTVP Spots is a local public television program presented by WTVP