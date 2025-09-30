Skip to Main Content

Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!

WTVP Spots is a local public television program presented by WTVP

Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!

Maturity Rating

  • TV-G

How to Watch WTVP Spots

WTVP Spots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

