To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Tim Ferriss

Season 7 Episode 705 | 26m 46sVideo has Closed Captions

Author Tim Ferriss talks about the modern American dream, balancing work and happiness.

Tim Ferriss is an entrepreneur, author, podcast host and angel investor who has been instrumental in defining the “modern American dream” for a generation. He rose to fame after his book, The 4-Hour Work Week, became a New York Times best-seller and international sensation. At a table from his favorite NYC restaurant, Tim shares his incredible journey on living life "outside the norm."

Tim Ferriss is an entrepreneur, author, podcast host and angel investor who has been instrumental in defining the “modern American dream” for a generation. He rose to fame after his book, The 4-Hour Work Week, became a New York Times best-seller and international sensation. At a table from his favorite NYC restaurant, Tim shares his incredible journey on living life "outside the norm."

How to Watch To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

To Dine For with Kate Sullivan is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

