This Land is Your Land
In 1940, Woody Guthrie writes the lyrics to the timeless anthem This Land Is Your Land.
In 1940, folk icon Woody Guthrie wrote the lyrics to This Land Is Your Land as a sarcastic response to Irving Berlin’s God Bless America. The song has been covered hundreds of times, but often without several controversial verses found in Guthrie’s original lyrics.
When Music Makes History is a local public television program presented by WETA
