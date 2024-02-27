Professor T

(crooning music) Ah, I'm awfully sorry, Sir.

(camera clicks) We're actually closed.

Your assistant contacted my mother?

This is her self-portrait.

Truth and Beauty.

(coughs) I have no idea why that idiot attacked Adelaide's painting.

REPORTER: Mr. DeMarco?

Excuse me.

(sniffing) REPORTER: Okay, Mr. DeMarco, you are the gallery owner here?

When did you realize something was wrong?

MR. DEMARCO: Well, in the gallery we have CCTV.

I just happened to look at the monitor, and noticed a person in a dark hooded top.

REPORTER: You are the gallery owner here?

When did you realize something was wrong?

MR. DEMARCO: Well, in the gallery, we have CCTV.

I just happened to look at the monitor, and noticed a person in a dark hooded top.

Next thing they just hurled paint at this artwork.

When I tried to run in and stop them, this absolute clown threw the paint at me.

(crushing can) Ah!

(suspenseful music) (sinister music) Were you in the DeMarco gallery this morning?

-I was.

-We've had the owner at the station demanding protection.

You are asking if Nolan DeMarco is in danger?

He mentioned a group called PBD.

PBD refers to Pale Blue Dot.

I've no idea what that is.

It is the title of a photograph of our planet taken from a distance of four billion miles.

So, they're climate activists.

The founders were students at this university.

The group was active a decade ago, dormant until recently.

What sparked them back into life?

That is for you to find out.

(dramatic music) (coughs) (clattering) Ah!

Jesus Christ.

(sinister music) (coughing) (breathing heavily, coughing) (gasping) (soft music) What are you doing?

Fitness test.

Part of the exam.

-Oh, right.

You're studying.

-Mm-hmm.

I'm not failing this exam one more ti...

Listen up, guys.

Nolan DeMarco died last night on the way to A&E following a second attack.

Oh, my God.

-With paint?

-Yes.

The paramedics' report said it was severe respiratory distress leading to a cardiopulmonary arrest.

Well, maybe it's a reaction to the paint, then.

I don't know.

It's unlikely because his medical report says no known allergies.

Also, his request for police protection was still being processed, so expect some blow back.

-Okay.

-Chloe, can you find out about this PBD group?

-Yeah.

You know, members past, present... -Yeah.

-Why they split up.

Things like that.

10 more reps, Chloe.

Ingrid told me I'd find you here.

I'm her father.

How can I help?

It concerns Zelda.

Now, uh, she told me that you and she... um, are very old friends.

-Yes, we are.

-Yes.

Your name... name did crop up rather a lot.

The thing is... now, I don't want to frighten the lady off, but nor do I want to spend the rest of my days alone.

Do you think that I should take the plunge or tarry a little longer on the diving board?

I'm afraid I have no idea what you're talking about.

I want to marry her.

(gentle music) As, as you know each other, your opinion, it would be hugely appreciated.

I've heard it said that the greatest risk a man can take is never to take a risk.

Mm.

I have my answer.

I see a Whitsun wedding.

Bride to die for, and a wise and gracious guest.

Thank you.

(dramatic music fades in) (camera clicks) -Professor.

-That smell.

Paint thinner.

You know what happened?

Yes.

Yes, I think I do.

So, this is the CCTV from the gallery of the first attack.

We haven't got any footage of the second.

Professor.

I thought I might be of use.

Full disclosure, I have a personal interest.

My mother's painting was defaced.

Oh, right.

Uh, well, join in.

This is Ken, our forensics officer.

Chloe, do you want to start off?

Yes.

So, the PBD was founded in 2014 by two Cambridge students, Dee Wallace and Henry Doyle.

Their numbers maxed at about 10, including Nolan DeMarco, (dramatic music) who was killed last night.

-DS WINTERS: Really?

-Yes.

Also, Dee Wallace was killed in an action about nine years ago.

She fell through the roof of a power station while resisting arrest.

Apparently the group blamed Henry Doyle for tipping off the police.

DCI GOSWAMI: Track down any of Dee's friends or family, Chloe, see what you can unearth.

Ken, can we assume the same person carried out both attacks?

Yes, we can.

The paint was unusual.

No.

Unusual is exactly what it was not.

You can buy it in any hardware shop.

Someone added acetone.

Acetone is a paint thinner.

It wouldn't be unusual to add thinner.

DS WINTERS: Well, especially if you're planning on throwing it at someone.

(dramatic music) DCI GOSWAMI: Okay, moving on.

Ken.

A second blood type, as well as DeMarco's was found at the scene of the attack.

DeMarco died of pulmonary congestion.

Whether his heart attack was brought on by the incident with the paint, that's your call.

Uh, CPS might push for manslaughter.

Mm.

Got to catch him first.

When we do the charge will be murder.

Will it?

No room for uncertainty?

-No.

-The man had a heart attack.

You don't murder somebody by splashing them with paint.

You do if they are allergic to acetone.

DeMarco's medical record says he had no allergies.

The record was falsified.

Okay.

Thank you.

That's all.

Thanks.

Professor.

(clears throat) Experts don't like being told when they're wrong.

And yet it is frequently necessary.

Why are you so convinced that DeMarco was murdered?

Environmental protest was not the purpose of the action in the gallery.

The perpetrator used two tins of paint, thinner was added to both.

The intent was to kill.

Mm.

DeMarco did think he was the target.

He was correct.

Acetone toxicity is rarely fatal, even when there is an allergic reaction.

However, all allergic reactions increase with a second attack.

(suspenseful music) (camera clicks) In the gallery... (coughing) DeMarco's response, as I witnessed myself, was manageable.

-Excuse me.

But with the second attack, his immune cells recognizing the threat, responded faster and with far greater ferocity.

(coughing) (sinister music) But if you're right, then the killer must have known that DeMarco had an allergy that wasn't on his medical records.

Indeed.

DC HIGHSMITH: These are lovely.

How many kids did you have?

(chuckles) Just the one.

I was a foster mom for 16 years.

It must have been hard... to give it up?

After Dee died...

I couldn't.

I just...

I wasn't in a good place.

Jillian, she was the last to leave.

12 years old.

I stood out there... waving goodbye.

Both of us crying our eyes out.

Broke my heart.

Nice to get the cards, though.

(chuckles) Must have done something right, eh?

Who do you hold responsible?

(melancholic music) For what happened to Dee.

Her boyfriend... Henry Doyle.

Never trusted him.

Professor.

I have something of a confession to make.

This is yours, technically, possibly legally.

I took the liberty of testing your DNA.

-My DNA?

-And the Dean's.

Why on earth would you do that?

Curiosity.

I'm sorry.

I hadn't thought through the implications.

I haven't opened it.

What did you hope to discover?

I thought perhaps... based on something the Dean said.

What?

(dramatic music) I thought he might be your father.

Hm.

Can I get you a drink of water?

(sighs) ALTER EGO: What do you want?

I do not know.

(dramatic music) Change the past?

Forge a better future?

The past is what made me.

DR. GOLDBERG: He'll fixate on something, my cat or my books, you know, anything to derail the process.

I just don't see how I'm making any progress.

I'm just not doing a good job.

And it's affecting my ability to engage with my other clients.

My boundaries...oh... Tell me.

Well, I needed a favor, um... From this client?

A professional favor.

We met, neutral territory.

Where?

At a restaurant.

Look, I know what it looks like.

He noticed that some of the books in my office had gone.

So, I told him, reluctantly, that Alaric had moved out.

You told him that you were single?

No, I told him that my ex had moved out.

Is there a difference?

Yes...I think so.

You seem overly focused on getting the gloves off.

Chivvying the process along as if that might cure him.

Most unlike you.

And then, of course, once he's cured, you can sign him off and then you don't have to worry about your feelings.

(soft music) Have you met him?

Have you actually met Professor Tempest?

I only know him by reputation.

He's the rudest, the most self-obsessed, the most impossible man I've ever known.

His thinking is rigid.

He's unnervingly without affect.

The thought of being in a living space with him is absolutely horrifying to me.

I don't think I've ever seen him smile.

I'm not sure he can smile.

(siren wailing distantly) Biometrics on the PNC show that the blood found on Nolan DeMarco's clothing matched Henry Doyle.

Dee's mom did say that Henry Doyle and her daughter were in a relationship.

Well, get him found.

Get him in.

-Yeah, of course.

-Oh, Ma'am.

I used our retrospective face recognition software, fed it a load of photos of Nolan DeMarco.

-Mm-hmm.

-It's given me this.

Essex Police passing out parade 2012, PC Noel Darwin.

Mm.

Who wants to bet that he was the one that tipped off the police, not Henry Doyle.

If he was undercover, I know who his handler would've been.

Chloe, got a job for you.

-Hm.

(dramatic music) (kicks chair) -What?

-Now.

Oh, sorry.

Sorry.

I need you to go to London.

(dramatic music rises) How can I help?

-DC Highsmith.

-Cambridge.

We're investigating the murder of a former police officer, trying to establish a motive.

-One of yours?

-No.

PC Noel Darwin, was one of yours.

Hmm.

Nope.

Well, can't be expected to remember them all.

But... let's see... (keyboard tapping) Darling, Darin, Darwin, on the job for six months.

Sacked for petty theft.

(chuckles) We get some beauties.

Not long after this, he changed his name to Nolan DeMarco, joined an eco-warrior group.

Well, wouldn't you?

Criminal record.

You ran covert ops for 17 years.

PBD, the group that DeMarco joined had a mole.

Well, they all had moles.

Some of them had more moles than bona fides.

And to answer the question you're about to ask this, uh, Darwin, DeMarco, whatever, no, he wasn't one of mine.

Okay.

That, I would've remembered.

Of course.

Thank you for your time.

You, uh, moving office?

Retiring, heading off in two days.

Anywhere nice?

Got a villa on the Med Coast.

Place called Annaba.

Very nice.

Thank you.

(door opens) (phone beeps) (sinister music) You're getting nothing from me.

A victim of the police state.

I lost everything 'cause of you.

Well, we've got your blood on Nolan DeMarco's clothing, and we've got the paint he was attacked with on your shoes, so... you've already given us way more than we need.

DCI GOSWAMI: Tell me about PBD.

We tried to warn you, the world's on fire, and you tried to make us the enemy.

Why was your blood on Nolan DeMarco?

-Cut my hand.

-But why were you there in the first place?

'Cause I saw him, DeMarco, on the TV, lying as easy as breathing, and something slotted into place.

I had my suspicions, but last night I knew, he was the one who informed the police leading to the death of Dee.

You must have been angry.

(laughs) I was gonna kill him.

(dramatic music) But someone got there before me.

I reached for a pulse, and he was dead.

(suspenseful music) DS WINTERS: Professor?

-You saw Doyle's interview?

-Yes.

Means, opportunity, a motive with whistles and bells.

What do you reckon?

-I do not know.

You don't know?

You seemed pretty certain before.

Before.

(door opens) (door closes) (knocking on door) Hi, Ma'am.

I don't know if you know about this, the Police Benevolent fund, annual fundraiser.

They're dedicating this year's event to Lisa.

I thought it was a nice touch.

You're off duty that weekend.

So, the organizers want to know, would you like to say a few words?

Like what?

Like what Lisa was like as a police officer, as a person.

Yeah.

I mean, I can give it some thought.

Great.

Pull up a chair, I'll give you an update.

I sent off that blood sample for biometrics.

(muffled chatter) (dramatic music) (classical violin music) DC HIGHSMITH: Ma'am?

Yeah?

Eco action outside the UAE bank in Holborn two weeks ago.

Mmhm.

The tag they left matches what was left by the defaced painting in the gallery.

A 22-year-old woman, uh, Jill Finch, was charged with criminal damage.

Where did they take her?

That's the best part.

London Central.

That's where I spoke to DSU Droy.

That's where Nolan DeMarco was originally stationed.

She's a local of Cambridge.

(dramatic music) Last address, Arbery.

Day of action.

Tell your friends.

Save the planet.

Day of action, tell your friends.

Save the planet.

Day of action, tell your friends.

Jill Finch?

Is this about Nolan DeMarco?

Can you come to the station, please?

We've got some questions.

The thing I missed most was snow.

I used to drive up to the San Bernardino mountains, make a footprint, and drive back again.

(chuckles) Did you open the envelope?

I decided it wasn't really mine to open.

You were going to tell me why you got fired.

Yes, I was, I...

But the truth is I... wasn't fired, I quit before they could fire me.

It was about a view which I almost immediately disavowed.

I wrote a paper on the Warrior Gene, in which I said a gene linked to aggression gave government the right to... to stop lower class criminals in the womb.

Oh.

Exactly, oh.

Stupid.

Why would you do that?

Well, looking back, I suppose it was to do with my brother.

You have a brother?

Had a brother.

Thomas...the clever one.

When I was 16 he died... after an unprovoked assault.

(melancholic music) Professor?

You said it was urgent.

My father might not be my father.

A colleague, for obscure reasons, took it upon herself to test my DNA against an old friend of my mother's.

And... you haven't opened the envelope?

The possibility that I might not share the genetic imprint of the man I called father is strangely empowering.

But if it were true, what does that mean for my relationship with my mother?

A life built on sand.

While it remains unopened, I am Schrodinger's son.

Do you know this friend of your mother's?

The Dean, Wilfred Hamilton.

You described your, uh, not having your father's genes as a positive.

Would it be an additional positive if Wilfred Hamilton were to be your father?

I always thought I should never have children and pass on my father's genes.

Now I feel... as though an immense burden could be lifted.

(laughs) (dramatic music) (laughs) Well, are you going to open the envelope?

A new vista has opened up.

If it were to close again...

I think I would prefer not to know.

Could you please confirm for the tape that you twice assaulted Nolan DeMarco.

With paint.

Yeah.

But you didn't see him collapse?

I threw the paint and ran.

If I'd seen him collapse, I'd have called an ambulance.

Why pick on Nolan DeMarco?

You know he was in PBD, turned his back on everything they stood for.

When you were arrested in London, what did Milton Droy say to you?

-Who?

-Detective Superintendent Milton Droy.

I've never heard of him.

Why did you add acetone to the paint?

It was too thick to throw.

Did you know Nolan DeMarco was allergic to acetone?

Nolan DeMarco died from an allergic reaction to acetone.

-DCI GOSWAMI: Did you know?

-No, no.

Of course, I didn't know.

I...

I was just trying to make a point.

But you'd made your point, so... why'd you go back?

I saw him on TV.

He insulted me.

He called me a clown.

(suspenseful music) That was the DCC.

They want to know why I refused Nolan DeMarco police protection.

-Really?

-Yeah.

The family have made a complaint.

Right.

I also told them that Jill Finch has admitted to the assault.

They want to know why I haven't charged her yet.

That's a fair point, Ma'am.

I know, but I need to find out who is pulling her strings.

You know Droy's off in two days?

Yeah, Chloe said.

Some villa on the Med.

Annaba.

I checked it out, um... it's in Algeria.

(mysterious music) No extradition.

Yeah.

We're trying to get information on standard practice for covert policing.

In connection with what?

Nolan DeMarco.

Who's got you doing this?

My boss, DCI Goswami.

You know it's a waste of time.

Are new undercover officers given a patch test?

A patch test for what?

Allergies.

See if there's any underlying issues.

Issues?

What are you talking about?

In case they come into contact with dangerous substances.

Their medical records are already known.

-I've got one more question.

-(sighs) We've arrested a woman in connection with DeMarco's death.

Two weeks ago, that same woman was interviewed and charged at this station.

And your duty sergeant won't give me the name of who interviewed her.

-(scoffs) -I'll get you that information.

-Was it you?

If it was me, I would have said.

Miss Snares has told you of her unsolicited meddling?

She has.

I would prefer not to learn about my lineage from an impersonal laboratory drone.

Jasper...

I can absolutely assure you I'm not your father.

I mean, for goodness' sake, that would involve your mother and I... -I know what it would involve.

You are not my father?

Jasper.

You are not my father.

Yeah, I understand.

Jasper... ever since you were five years old, I watched you grow.

Every prize giving, I was there.

Every birthday, every Christmas.

(soft music) In so many ways I was your father.

And I would have been proud to have been your son.

You were almost my nephew.

Zelda?

All those years ago I asked her to marry me, she turned me down.

An event like that one finds somewhere to hide.

When we hide, we want more than anything to be found.

Yes.

Yes, we do.

I understand Peter Snares is about to propose.

I advised him to.

I got sent this from DSU Droy.

He was right when he said he hadn't interviewed Jill Finch.

So, it's a dead end.

What did you ask him for exactly?

Just the names of the officers who interviewed her.

And instead of just sending you the names, he sent you the complete interview.

-Mmhm.

-When someone sends too much information, they are burying a lie.

Maybe.

But it also corroborates Jill's statement that she'd never heard of Droy.

Right, hear me out.

Nolan DeMarco, who happens to be ex-police, worked at the same station as Milton Droy.

Who turns up two weeks ago at the very same police station?

-Jill Finch.

-Yeah.

There's a connection here.

We'll find out what it is.

Hiya, you waiting for Dan?

Yeah, I, uh, owe him a pub lunch.

Oh.

You know he's thinking of saying a few words at that?

-Yeah?

-Yeah.

Actually, we haven't got the music sorted.

Dan tells me you both play brass.

Would your band mind playing a couple of tunes?

Don't see why not.

It's not like we've got a world tour coming up.

Hi, Dad.

Sorry to keep you.

Hope you don't mind, I've just asked your dad if he'll help us out with the music.

Up to you.

No show without the C trumpet.

(solemn music) -Yeah, sure.

-Great.

Thank you.

See you later.

Shall we?

For the tape, please state your full name.

Jillian Finch.

(suspenseful music) Your full name.

Jillian Finch.

(knocking) -Ma'am.

-Yeah?

I've made a connection.

Jill Finch was fostered by Dee Wallace's mother, Anna.

(dark music) Jillian, she was the last to leave.

I stood out there waving goodbye.

Both of us crying our eyes out.

Broke my heart.

DC HIGHSMITH: Anna said that Dee and Jill were really close, they're like sisters.

That Jill was devastated when she died.

Well, that gives Jill a motive for killing DeMarco.

But we still can't prove she didn't act alone.

We are getting there.

(sinister music) This is your case file, Jill.

Eight foster homes.

I can't even begin to imagine how that must have felt.

And there was one couple that was prosecuted for the way they treated you.

But Dee's mother was different.

She called you Jillian, didn't she?

Yeah.

What was she like?

Tell me.

No comment.

How about Dee, what do you remember about her?

No comment.

We spoke to Dee's mother, and Anna said that after Dee was killed, she was unable to look after you.

And so suddenly you're back in that care home, and everybody's blaming Henry Doyle.

So, you take on the causes that Dee believed in, in some ways you tried to be like her, but then you've got Milton Droy in your ear and he's saying you got it wrong.

Dee didn't die because of Henry Doyle, she died because of Nolan DeMarco.

And then Droy tells you that DeMarco has this allergy.

Now, I'm not saying that what Nolan DeMarco did wasn't appalling, it was.

But he was working for Droy.

So, why on earth do you want to protect Milton Droy?

No comment.

Chloe, get your coat on.

DCC have given us the green light to arrest Droy.

-DCC went for it?

-Well, I might have overstated the evidence, but we'll just have to find it.

(suspenseful music) Uh, you can leave that, change of plan.

We'll be taking them with us, all of them.

-Maiya.

-Milton.

Nice to see you.

You again.

Go ahead.

Milton Droy, you are under arrest for the murder of Nolan DeMarco.

-You do not have to say anything -Is this a joke?

...may harm your defense if you do not mention, when questioned, something which you later rely on in court.

Anything you do say can and will be used in evidence.

Sorry about the mess.

Well, what do you think?

I think you look like someone who was about to go out.

Quite possibly to Dominguinis, where if your prediction is correct, Peter Snares will propose.

Oh-oh-oh-oh.

Uh, I have absolutely no idea how this works, but even I can see that the Dean, Wilfred, and there is no other way of saying this, he has feelings for you.

Did Wilfred ask you to come here?

On the contrary.

What do you mean, on the contrary?

He advised Peter Snares to propose.

(dramatic classical music) Hope you enjoy.

For, lady, you deserve this state, and nor what I love at lower rate.

But at my back, I always hear time's winged chariot drawing near, and... ah, something, something in my marble tomb.

Um, oh Lord, I'm sorry.

-Don't, oh, don't worry.

It gets a bit spicy towards the end.

Oh, does it, you know?

I didn't spot that.

-(laughs) Dean, I have something of a confession to make.

Whilst my intentions were honorable.

-THE DEAN: Excuse me.

-I mentioned to Zelda, you advised Peter Snares to propose.

THE DEAN: Excuse me, out of my way, please.

They are at Dominguini's at this very moment.

Zelda, um, in the very short time I've known you, I think... we've made a connection, um, forged a friendship.

Perhaps... something more... something, something dee... (door crashes open) -Zelda... -Peter!

Peter.

(bangs on table) I'm afraid I've...I've given you the most misguided advice.

I'm so terribly, terribly sorry.

I'm terribly... -Oh.

Let me.

Let me.

Look, no, you're making it worse.

White wine will neutralize.

Well, I think my shirt is over the limit already.

Thank you.

Excuse me.

(operatic crescendo) Well... that's what I call making an entrance.

How do you follow it?

I...I was thinking about... the beach.

On Stanton Cove.

We thought the tide had cut us off.

I was scared.

Scared?

Scared of my feelings for you.

I think as a child, growing up, if you wait too long for love, it stops being something you yearn for, and becomes something... something you armor yourself against.

Do you still feel that?

No.

No, I don't.

Tell me...tell me what you remember at the Cove?

(exhales) I remember everything.

What you said... what you wore.

I had never seen the sun shine so brightly.

Even now when I think of it... my heart still dances.

Back then I thought I might have many such moments, but... for me... it only ever happened once.

(romantic music) And for me.

I'm not saying I didn't love my husbands.

I did.

But... being in love, I've felt that with no one... but you.

(gasps) Oh, my God.

Is that the same?

Take two.

Zelda Radclyffe... will you marry me?

-Yes, Wilfred.

I would absolutely, beautifully... (applause) astonishingly love to.

I'm so sorry.

I would have said no if you asked me.

Well, that being the case...

I cede the floor to the better man.

(exhales) (romantic music) Oh.

(laughter) (romantic music swells) (applause) I noticed that next month's rota's changed.

Oh, yeah, I swapped shifts with one of the firearms lads.

Does that mean you're pulling out of the fundraiser?

Ma'am.

(suspenseful music) (pages flipping) For the tape, I am showing the suspect the medical records of PC Noel Darwin, also known as Nolan DeMarco.

Can you read what it says under known allergies?

Yes.

And can you read the signature there?

-Yes.

-Nolan DeMarco was severely allergic to acetone, and that medical record is signed by Milton Droy.

Droy is in custody.

We can hold him there for another hour, and after that he's gone.

There's no extradition treaty between Algeria and the UK, so, he's left you to face the music.

I'm not gonna lie to you, Jill, you are going to prison.

But if your cooperation can lead to the conviction of Droy for murder, then you can massively reduce your sentence.

(sighs) Droy spoke to me.

He said it would be the perfect murder.

(tense music) DCI GOSWAMI: You waited a long time to get DeMarco.

DS WINTERS: Then Jill Finch dropped into your lap.

DCI GOSWAMI: Was that by chance?

Or did you make sure she was arrested?

No comment.

It's a simple plan.

Common enemy.

You know something nobody else knows.

You know how to kill Nolan DeMarco.

So, you tell Jill she'll get what?

Charged with assault, criminal damage, she'll walk away with a fine.

Job done.

Yeah.

How'd you put it?

Perfect Murder.

Jill's made a full confession.

All my life I've worked for the protection of the public.

Oh please, spare me, Milton.

Nolan DeMarco slept with eight or nine young women while he was working undercover for you.

DS WINTERS: Jill told us you used that as leverage, get her on side.

Yeah, the forced paid compensation and you made those women sign NDAs, 'cause you didn't care, did you?

You didn't care until it got too close to home.

Jill told us Nolan DeMarco got your daughter pregnant.

(sinister music) She was too young.

Trusted too easily.

You overprotect someone, you leave them defenseless.

DeMarco made promises.

He lied.

He left.

My daughter's life fell apart after that.

She's in a locked ward now.

Barely knows me.

Is that what you wanted?

Your idea of justice?

He used young women, you used Jill Finch.

I don't see a whole lot of difference.

(drumming) It's really good.

It's all clicking into place.

I have realized it is just basic mathematics.

Synchronizes both sides of your brain, makes you smarter and helps you relax.

How's your chakras?

Somewhat more disentangled.

Thank you.

(laughs) Well, you know what would really help?

Lose the gloves, mate.

(soft music) Hm.

(drumming) It has been a strange 24 hours.

DR. GOLDBERG: Did you open the envelope?

PROFESSOR T: I spoke to the man in question.

He's not my father.

We're so much more than the sum of our genetic makeup.

For a short while, I was a different iteration of myself.

And now?

A world of possibility has not closed because of my genes.

When I was holding that envelope, I felt differently about myself.

I am in the process... of rejecting my former sense of self.

You've made progress.

So much so that, uh...

I've decided this will be our last session.

Hmm.

There are one or two other therapists out there who I'd be happy to refer you to.

Thank you.

It's, um, it's a decision I've been considering for some time.

Um, in my professional judgment, I believe you'll benefit from a fresh approach.

I already have.

(light music) Oh, right.

(door opens) (door closes)