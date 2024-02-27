Skip to Main Content
Professor T

The Perfect Murder

When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.

09/21/2025 | Expires 09/28/2035 | Rating TV-MA

Adelaide’s painting is vandalized and the gallery owner is killed; but Jasper is distracted from the case after learning about Ms. Snares’ DNA test. Jasper agonizes over opening the results. In light of the news, the men come together and the Dean tells Jasper about his feelings for Zelda. The Dean races to stop her getting engaged and proposes himself.

Adelaide’s painting is vandalized and the gallery owner is killed; but Jasper is distracted from the case after learning about Ms. Snares’ DNA test. Jasper agonizes over opening the results. In light of the news, the men come together and the Dean tells Jasper about his feelings for Zelda. The Dean races to stop her getting engaged and proposes himself.

How to Watch Professor T

Professor T is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Professor T is based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, also streaming on PBS.
