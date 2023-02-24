PBS Charlotte Previews
The Fabric Of America
Clip: 2/24/2023 | 30s
The Fabric Of America explores Henry Louis Gates, Jr.'s work and how it has made history come alive.
Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores his work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Clip: 2/24/2023 | 15s | PBS Charlotte was awarded an Emmy for the LIFESTYLE award for our Carolina Impact story Asphalt Art. (15s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The legends of 60's and 70's soul music return to perform their biggest hits. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A concert spectacular hosted by beloved icons Peter Noone and the late Davy Jones. (30s)
All Creatures Great and Small: A Season 4 Change
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Get a behind the scenes look at all of the Season 4 twists and turns. (30s)
All Creatures Great And Small | Tricki & Friends
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the animals we love by revisiting moments from the series where they always come first. (30s)
All Creatures Great & Small | Chapter Five
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | It’s Spring 1941 in Darrowby, and Season 5 finds young baby Jimmy keeping everyone on their toes. (30s)
All Creatures Great & Small | Touring The Dales
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the popular series by touring the actual locations where filming takes place. (30s)
America's First Forest: Carl Schenck & The Asheville Experiment
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The story of how the American conservation movement was launched in Asheville, NC. (30s)
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrates 30th anniversary with 3-day concert event. (30s)
Aretha! with Shelea and The Pacific Symphony Preview
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The decade of peace, love and happiness is celebrated in this My Music compilation. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Return to an era of the legendary orchestras that kept the home fires burning during WW II (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The music of the 1960's British Invasion! (30s)
Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate 20 years of spectacular Irish music with a new concert. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk vocal groups of all in this 2024 concert. (30s)
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration Preview
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, rings in the New Year! (30s)
Endeavour: A Countdown To The Final Goodbye
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Take a look back at the MASTERPIECE series favorite before the final season begins (30s)
Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A behind the scenes look at the popular English mystery series. (30s)
Ken Burns | The National Parks
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A breathtaking journey through the nation’s most spectacular landscapes. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Kenny Rogers performing at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina from 1983. (30s)
Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs Preview
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate Kris Kristofferson in a star studded 2016 concert. (30s)
London's New Years Day Parade 2025 Preview
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | London’s annual New Year tradition is back, direct from Waterloo Place. (30s)
Man In Black: Johnny Cash Live In Denmark
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join the "Man in Black" for an evening of country, rockabilly, & American music. (30s)
Memory Makeover, with Daniel Amen MD
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Learn the seven foods and supplements that you can use every day to build your memory. (30s)
More Trains Around North America
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A Look at some of the more historic and scenic railroads in North America. (30s)
The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The wild horse, known as the mustang, is the enduring icon of America. (30s)
Rick Steves European Christmas
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Rick Steves celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. (30s)
Rick Steves Experiencing Europe Preview
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Rick shares from a lifetime of European travel so that viewers can learn from his experiences. (30s)
Rick Steves Great German Cities
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Travel expert Rick Steves explores five of Germany's most important cities. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with the USAF Band of Mid-America. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Patti LaBelle hosts an all-star reunion of the legends of 1970's Motown, R&B and soul. (30s)
Trans Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts Of Christmas Eve
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Ossie Davis narrates this fantasy trip through the magic of Christmas. (30s)
Whitney Houston | The Concert For A New South Africa (Durban)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage for a series of three concerts in South Africa. (30s)
Wisdom Of The Dales | All Creatures Great & Small
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Reflect on the simple wisdom that can be gleaned from the people of the Yorkshire Dales. (30s)
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Set sail on a nostalgic, soft rock musical journey through the late 70s and early 80s. (30s)
Young Forever, with Mark Hyman, MD
Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A revolutionary, practical guide to creating and sustaining health (30s)
