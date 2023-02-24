Skip to Main Content

The Fabric Of America

Clip: 2/24/2023 | 30s

The Fabric Of America explores Henry Louis Gates, Jr.'s work and how it has made history come alive.

Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores his work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans.

PBS Charlotte Previews is a local public television program presented by PBS Charlotte

2025 WTVI Emmy Award

2025 WTVI Emmy Award

Clip: 2/24/2023 | 15s | PBS Charlotte was awarded an Emmy for the LIFESTYLE award for our Carolina Impact story Asphalt Art. (15s)

60's & 70's Soul Celebration

60's & 70's Soul Celebration

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The legends of 60's and 70's soul music return to perform their biggest hits. (30s)

60's Pop, Rock, & Soul

60's Pop, Rock, & Soul

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A concert spectacular hosted by beloved icons Peter Noone and the late Davy Jones. (30s)

All Creatures Great and Small: A Season 4 Change

All Creatures Great and Small: A Season 4 Change

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Get a behind the scenes look at all of the Season 4 twists and turns. (30s)

All Creatures Great And Small | Tricki & Friends

All Creatures Great And Small | Tricki & Friends

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the animals we love by revisiting moments from the series where they always come first. (30s)

All Creatures Great & Small | Chapter Five

All Creatures Great & Small | Chapter Five

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | It's Spring 1941 in Darrowby, and Season 5 finds young baby Jimmy keeping everyone on their toes. (30s)

All Creatures Great & Small | Touring The Dales

All Creatures Great & Small | Touring The Dales

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the popular series by touring the actual locations where filming takes place. (30s)

America's First Forest: Carl Schenck & The Asheville Experiment

America's First Forest: Carl Schenck & The Asheville Experiment

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The story of how the American conservation movement was launched in Asheville, NC. (30s)

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrates 30th anniversary with 3-day concert event. (30s)

Aretha! with Shelea and The Pacific Symphony Preview

Aretha! with Shelea and The Pacific Symphony Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa. (30s)

Best of the 60's Preview

Best of the 60's Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The decade of peace, love and happiness is celebrated in this My Music compilation. (30s)

The Big Band Years

The Big Band Years

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Return to an era of the legendary orchestras that kept the home fires burning during WW II (30s)

British Beat

British Beat

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The music of the 1960's British Invasion! (30s)

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate 20 years of spectacular Irish music with a new concert. (30s)

The Commodores: Live Preview

The Commodores: Live Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk vocal groups of all in this 2024 concert. (30s)

Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration Preview

Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, rings in the New Year! (30s)

Endeavour: A Countdown To The Final Goodbye

Endeavour: A Countdown To The Final Goodbye

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Take a look back at the MASTERPIECE series favorite before the final season begins (30s)

Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries

Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A behind the scenes look at the popular English mystery series. (30s)

Ken Burns | The National Parks

Ken Burns | The National Parks

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A breathtaking journey through the nation's most spectacular landscapes. (30s)

Kenny Rogers: Live In Concert

Kenny Rogers: Live In Concert

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Kenny Rogers performing at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina from 1983. (30s)

Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs Preview

Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate Kris Kristofferson in a star studded 2016 concert. (30s)

London's New Years Day Parade 2025 Preview

London's New Years Day Parade 2025 Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | London's annual New Year tradition is back, direct from Waterloo Place. (30s)

Man In Black: Johnny Cash Live In Denmark

Man In Black: Johnny Cash Live In Denmark

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join the "Man in Black" for an evening of country, rockabilly, & American music. (30s)

Memory Makeover, with Daniel Amen MD

Memory Makeover, with Daniel Amen MD

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Learn the seven foods and supplements that you can use every day to build your memory. (30s)

More Trains Around North America

More Trains Around North America

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A Look at some of the more historic and scenic railroads in North America. (30s)

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | The wild horse, known as the mustang, is the enduring icon of America. (30s)

Rick Steves European Christmas

Rick Steves European Christmas

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Rick Steves celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. (30s)

Rick Steves Experiencing Europe Preview

Rick Steves Experiencing Europe Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Rick shares from a lifetime of European travel so that viewers can learn from his experiences. (30s)

Rick Steves Great German Cities

Rick Steves Great German Cities

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Travel expert Rick Steves explores five of Germany's most important cities. (30s)

Rick Steves Mighty Alps

Rick Steves Mighty Alps

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France. (30s)

The Spirit Of The Season

The Spirit Of The Season

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with the USAF Band of Mid-America. (30s)

Superstars of 70's Soul

Superstars of 70's Soul

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Patti LaBelle hosts an all-star reunion of the legends of 1970's Motown, R&B and soul. (30s)

Trans Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Trans Siberian Orchestra: Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Ossie Davis narrates this fantasy trip through the magic of Christmas. (30s)

Whitney Houston | The Concert For A New South Africa (Durban)

Whitney Houston | The Concert For A New South Africa (Durban)

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage for a series of three concerts in South Africa. (30s)

Wisdom Of The Dales | All Creatures Great & Small

Wisdom Of The Dales | All Creatures Great & Small

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Reflect on the simple wisdom that can be gleaned from the people of the Yorkshire Dales. (30s)

Yacht Rock Revue Preview

Yacht Rock Revue Preview

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | Set sail on a nostalgic, soft rock musical journey through the late 70s and early 80s. (30s)

Young Forever, with Mark Hyman, MD

Young Forever, with Mark Hyman, MD

Preview: 2/24/2023 | 30s | A revolutionary, practical guide to creating and sustaining health (30s)

