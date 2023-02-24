The Fabric Of America explores Henry Louis Gates, Jr.'s work and how it has made history come alive.

PBS Charlotte Previews

The Fabric Of America

Clip: 2/24/2023 | 30s

Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores his work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans.

02/24/2023

