Professor T

September Gardens

Season 4 Episode 2 | 49m 39sVideo has Audio Description, Closed Captions

When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.

08/31/2025 | Expires 09/28/2035 | Rating TV-MA

Jasper is dragged to a retirement home by Zelda to meet her date, Peter, when a murder takes place at the home. Jasper is drawn into the case but Dan finds this frustrating and ends up snapping at Jasper. Maiya insists the men have a therapy session together where Helena helps them to open up and they manage to solve the case together. Meanwhile, the Dean is put out when he learns of Zelda’s date.

08/31/2025 | Expires 09/28/2035 | Rating TV-MA

How to Watch Professor T

Professor T is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.

