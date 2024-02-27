Professor T

(jazz music playing) (drums banging) (music stops) (jazz music restarts) (drums banging) (music stops) (jazz music restarts) (drums banging) (mobile phone rings) Mother, how are you?

I'm in Venice, dear boy.

My heart simply aches for the ruined grandeur of the place.

Zelda informs me she asked you to run the rule over some new chap she's rather keen on, and you refused.

Jasper, if it's your intention to ruin my grand tour, you're doing an excellent job.

Mother, I can assure you... Arrivederci .

(music stops) (jazz music restarts) (drums banging) (light, upbeat music) (applause) Bruno, are you joining us?

Maybe later.

(door closes) (taxi rumbling) You neglected to tell me that this Peter of yours resides in an old folks' home.

It's a retirement village.

Luxurious later-life living.

He drives an F-type Jag.

I want you to be nice.

I thought you wanted my opinion.

Jazza.

You know Wilfred pretty well.

I asked him, you know, quite casually, if he'd like to go for a drink.

He said yes.

Then he didn't turn up.

I don't understand why he'd do that.

When I was seven, a girl moved in across the street.

I decided that I liked her.

-Did you ask her out?

-No.

I threw a stone at her.

(chuckles) (tennis balls plopping) I spy the lady.

She seems to have brought a chaperone.

Zelda.

You're like a burst of spring.

This is my nephew, Jasper.

(cheering) Very pleased to meet you.

Ah.

This is my daughter.

Miss Snares?

Oh, you know each other?

We work together.

Synchronicity.

Everything happens for a reason.

No, this is a chance occurrence, easily misconstrued via cognitive bias.

You must be Professor Tempest.

Ingrid told me you were a lot of fun.

Pa. Um, maybe I should get some Pimms?

Good idea.

I'll help.

So... Aunty Zelda.

Your mother's sister?

-Yes.

-Married three times?

You didn't tell me.

Why would I?

I had absolutely no idea.

(distant chattering) MISS SNARES: I'm picking up vibes.

Vibes?

Just looking out for my father.

(bell rings) (jaunty music) (bell rings again) Mum?

(footsteps approaching) Oh, Dennis.

Are you okay?

It's my dad.

I can't seem to get into his apartment.

Well, is it locked?

I'm not sure.

Julie, do you have the master key?

Right here.

(ominous music) (key slots into lock, turns) It's not locked.

(door rattles) Something's blocking the door.

-Oh, God.

-Eddy?

No, no.

-Eddy?

-Dad.

Dad, no.

Dad, no.

(incoherent shouting) (dramatic music) (panicked breathing) (soft music) (police siren blaring) I told you, vibes.

I'm never wrong.

Yes, although you were referring to my aunt.

Vibes are vibes.

Only a fool would ignore them.

I can see you're wondering why we're here.

-Crossed my mind.

-I was chaperoning my aunt.

She was visiting my father.

And he has now driven her home.

Gruesome murder.

Not ideal on a date.

I can furnish you with the details of what occurred.

Abbey Sommers, visiting her father, enters the wrong apartment and then is attacked and killed by 80-year-old Eddy Baines.

Is there any need for you to still be here?

I thought I could be of some assistance.

Like the last time when you nearly got everyone killed?

We don't really need that sort of assistance.

DC HIGHSMITH: Thank you.

(siren wailing) Bye.

Who found the body?

Julie, uh, Julie Norman.

Works on reception.

Doubles up as a physio.

-Was the door locked?

-No.

She took the master key in case it was, but it was open.

Okay.

And was she alone?

She was with Dennis Baines.

Uh, Dennis is the son of the man... Eddy's son.

And where are they?

They're in the dining room.

Eddy's sedated and Julie's keeping an eye on him.

Okay.

What can you tell us about Eddy?

Well, he's been with us for two years.

Recently been going downhill.

He scored seven out of thirty on the GP dementia test.

Dennis was not ready to accept it.

I tried to convince him that Eddy should be in a care home and he thought the solution was a better apartment.

It's, um, it's unusual, right, for dementia sufferers to be violent?

Eddy came to us after a break-in to his house.

The burglars had beaten him quite badly.

-Last week he went for Julie.

-Why?

Well, she went into his apartment to give him the physio, and he just took a swing at her.

And luckily he didn't connect.

My daughter's car is in the car park.

Where is she?

Will someone please tell me what the hell is going on?

I'm with the police.

I'm afraid I have some very bad news.

Have you got anywhere we can sit down?

-Of course, yeah.

-What's going on?

-Would you like to follow us?

-Tell me she's alright.

(soft music) PROFESSOR T: Why are you not at school?

Would you like me to repeat the question?

I'm not well.

And yet you are engaged in schoolwork.

I never had a day off school, but if I had, I imagine I would have spent it much like you are.

With my books.

Sorry.

Who are you?

Professor Jasper Tempest.

Ah... Marie, supervised use only, I shouldn't need to tell you.

Sorry, who did you say you were?

A police consultant.

People will tell you it will get better.

And it might.

Then again, for some of us, the struggle never ends.

Excuse me, I...I really don't think this is appropriate.

The truth is always appropriate.

(sinister beat) She was like this when you arrived?

Staff moved her, she was blocking the doorway.

Hammer.

Titanium, not cheap.

The home had work done on the roof last week.

Director reckons the old guy must have nicked it.

Scared of burglars.

Is there any other way in?

The window opens about three inches, so...no.

My God, look at her hands.

It's defense injuries.

Broken nails too.

Have a look at this.

She tried to get out.

Sustaining further injuries.

(dramatic music) Someone locked her in, waited till it was all over, then unlocked the door.

(camera shutter clicks) Thank you.

Lucien, I just want to say how sorry I am.

In a place like this, it's unbelievable.

This is Professor Tempest.

He's a police consultant.

-Would you mind... -Is he gonna bring her back?

Some kind of miracle worker?

Nothing I can say will lessen your pain.

However, what I do will bring justice.

Give me a minute.

(background chatter) Justice?

Well, let's start by finding out who let Eddy Baines stay here.

I tried to be a friend to him, but the man's gray matter was shot.

Why did your daughter walk into apartment 12?

Because until yesterday it was mine.

You did not tell her you had moved?

I rather assumed management would keep her informed.

And you did not think to call her?

It was a sore point.

I wasn't gonna discuss it over the phone.

Why did you move?

To save money.

I really don't see how any of this...

Your money or her money?

Abbey's an accountant.

I'd given her control of my finances.

That was before she became embroiled in a... custody battle.

Family courts.

Protracted, messy, and expensive.

To afford her lawyer, she moved you into a cheaper apartment.

She had no right.

It was my money.

Do we have to arrest him?

Look, it's not our job to diagnose, alright?

It'll be up to the CPS to decide if he's prosecuted.

Come on.

Dad, there's some people here I need to speak to.

I'll be back very soon.

They took everything.

I know, Dad, I know.

Be careful.

It's hot.

Thank you.

DS WINTERS: What did your dad mean, they took everything?

He was burgled.

I think he means they took his dignity.

One of the staff mentioned dementia.

No.

Depression.

He suffers from depression.

I had him moved for the light.

Apartment 12 gets the sun.

Well, he scored very poorly on the test.

I never agreed to have him tested.

Mr. Baines, if the dementia test is wrong, your father will go to prison.

He's been having flashbacks to the attack.

He must have been trying to defend himself (sinister music) after the last time.

I noticed you didn't sign in.

Well, when I arrived there was no one at reception.

You told one of our officers you think Eddy might have stolen the hammer.

Well, it's not the sort of thing any of our residents would need.

Right, yeah, you had, uh, work done.

What firm did you use?

Barton and Main.

Okay.

Oh, Miss Norman, could we have a few words?

-Yeah.

-I'll leave you to it.

Thanks.

Um, you saw Abbey Sommers arriving to visit her father?

-Yeah.

Right, and, um, you knew that he'd moved apartments?

Of course.

So, why didn't you tell her?

Oh, I didn't get a chance.

(whooshing) (suspenseful music) Every week, same thing.

Sails right past.

Where were you when it happened?

Uh, right there.

Dennis Baines was looking for you?

Right, yeah.

Sorry, I'd...I'd nipped out, um, to the loo.

And then?

Dennis couldn't get in, so I...I...I went with him to see what was wrong.

Was it locked when you got there?

No, it wasn't.

Dennis couldn't open the door.

You know why.

(sinister music) (birds singing) (chalk banging, scratching) Schemata are the patterns we use to interpret the world.

They enable us to read people at first glance.

What does this have to do with criminology?

40 percent of female serial killers are nurses or care workers.

When they are caught, people inevitably ask the question, how was she able to get away with it for so long?

Did nobody see the signs?

The answer is, of course, they did.

But there was interference from other, more dominant signs.

(projector whirs) Descriptive adjectives please.

STUDENT 1: Kind.

STUDENT 2: Hot.

(laughter) STUDENT 3: Caring?

Kind, caring.

The schemata that scramble the warning signals.

STUDENT 4: Empathetic?

Ah, empathy, so easily manipulated.

We see this so often on the world stage.

Feel sorry for these people here?

These other people are to blame.

Thus, empathy is twisted into hatred.

MISS SNARES: Snap.

(chair clatters) Oh... Oh, what a day.

A woman bludgeoned to death at my father's retirement village.

Gracious.

Were you there?

Yes.

The Professor too.

Keeping an eye on his aunt.

His aunt?

Zelda.

Assignation with my father.

Whisked her off in his Jag.

Dating should be banned for anyone over 65.

It's unseemly.

(pigeon coos) It's still sunny.

Is it?

(people chattering quietly) -(clears throat) -Hi.

Excuse me.

I think I've got something.

-Tell me later.

So, we need to take a statement from Eddy Baines, but his son says he'll only talk to you.

So, I've okayed it with DCI Goswami.

Shall we?

Eddy, you told me you were scared.

That you picked up the hammer, hit the burglar three or four times.

You know there was no burglar.

Where did you get the hammer?

The hammer?

Did someone give it to you?

Yes.

Who?

Someone you know?

(mysterious music) One of your friends?

Lucien.

Abbey's father?

Lucien.

(sinister beat) No, I want this on the record.

I'm not being obstructive.

-Okay, can we just... -I haven't finished.

I have already, under the most dreadful circumstances, given my time to your consultant.

Professor Tempest is not a consultant.

I answered his questions.

To be put through it again is intolerable.

And then to be arrested.

I hope you're ashamed of yourself.

Okay, can we get back to the hammer?

Well, of course I didn't give Eddy Baines a hammer.

For God's sake, the man is enough of a danger to staff without being handed a hammer.

And what do you mean, a danger to staff?

Well, he was clearly suffering from some sort of paranoia.

You'd hear him yelling, threatening the cleaners and whatnot.

Some of the staff were too afraid to go in.

Eddy Baines told us you gave him the hammer.

What?

I gave him the hammer?

Right.

I gave him the hammer knowing that my daughter, Abbey, would walk in there.

You people, the way your minds work.

-Look, Mr. Hailsham, we have a duty to follow up on everything.

You have a duty?

Well, if you're doing your job, you'd be interrogating my son-in-law.

-Your son-in-law?

-Yes, Bruno Sommers, the specimen Abbey is... was divorcing.

You're looking for someone with motive, talk to him.

Motive.

Who gets custody of Poppy now?

Are we releasing him?

I've ordered a car to send him back.

Because he was a high court judge?

No, because we can't trust a man with dementia to hold him.

Talk me through what you've got.

Okay.

So, nobody told Abbey Sommers her father had moved.

She walks into his old apartment.

Presumably the door was unlocked.

And did Abbey see her dad the same time every week?

Yeah, she did.

Well, if you wanted her dead, using Eddy Baines would get the job done.

No, the killer sees Abbey arriving, gives Eddy the hammer and tells him he's gonna be attacked.

That leaves quite a bit to chance.

-Well... -Also, the director of the place thinks Eddy somehow got hold of the hammer the previous week.

They had... work done on the roof.

And did the builders confirm this?

The guy who did the job is on an off-grid holiday.

-Off-grid?

-So, no, I haven't been able to contact him.

Come with me.

Was Abbey Sommers a victim of unfortunate circumstances?

You can help me, you know.

(playful music) (board sliding) You have been busy.

Justice never sleeps.

(pointer rod clacks) (bang) Kate Bryant, the director of September Gardens.

Nice to everybody.

Too nice.

I don't believe I have ever seen you so animated.

(bang) Lucien Hailsham, his daughter, Abbey, moved him to a cheaper apartment.

Therefore, his status had just been humiliatingly downgraded.

Julie Norman.

Part-time nurse, part-time receptionist, full-time fraud.

I checked with the Royal College of Nursing.

She's not listed.

That is because she is a physiotherapist, not a nurse.

Okay.

Doesn't rule her out.

And who is this?

(playful music resumes) That's Poppy Sommers, thirteen years old.

Subject of a fierce custody battle between her parents.

A battle, it goes without saying, won by her father, Bruno Sommers.

I believe a courtesy call to your father is in order.

Hmm.

He's with your aunt.

-Perfect.

-Urgh.

(taxi rumbles) (engine cuts) (people chattering) (taxi door slams) Still unwell, Marie?

She'll be back at school tomorrow.

Please would you inform Mr. Peter Snares that Professor Tempest is here to see him.

Is he expecting you?

No.

(telephone clatters) (telephone clatters again) I'll try his apartment.

(sinister music) (footsteps approaching) (juice pouring) (sinister beat) (bell rings) (juice remains pouring) (mysterious music) -BRUNO: Hi.

-RECEPTIONIST: Hi.

Bruno Sommers, Lucien Hailsham's son-in-law.

RECEPTIONIST: Oh, I'm very sorry.

You poor man.

Uh, this is Poppy, she's here to see her grandfather.

Hi, Poppy.

I'm sorry for your loss.

Um, Mr. Hailsham's out on the lawn.

I could take you?

-No, I'll wait here.

Her grandfather only wants to see her.

RECEPTIONIST: Okay.

(knocking on door) Yeah?

I was gonna mention this earlier, but with everything that's been going on... -Go on, what is it?

-Yep, um, one of the residents I spoke to said the one that found the body...

It's Julie Norman, the receptionist.

...was having an affair with the dead woman's husband.

DCI GOSWAMI: Bruno Sommers?

DC HIGHSMITH: Yes, ma'am.

Hm, I'm afraid you've missed Mr. Snares.

I am content to wait.

(mysterious music) (footsteps approaching) Just popping out.

Bruno Sommers' daughter... -Poppy.

Hmm.

-Poppy Seems to be bearing up... after her mother's death.

Might be an element of relief.

Relief?

(sinister music) Abbey used her as a weapon in the divorce battle.

(footsteps receding) How's your homework going, sweetheart?

Shouldn't we talk to Bruno Sommers first?

As soon as we have more than hearsay.

Why are you here?

I am observing.

Alright, come here.

Okay.

I don't want you talking to anyone connected with the case, alright?

That's every resident, every member of staff.

You've already fouled things up with Lucien Hailsham... (clears throat) DS Winters.

How can I help?

Hi, um, we'd like to speak to Julie Norman.

Is she in?

I'll see where she is.

Thanks.

(footsteps receding) Remember how much we argued about this?

Oh, yes.

(laughter) Now I can't even remember if it is yours or mine.

-It's yours.

-Well...hm.

(emotional music) Do you think it would have been different if we'd had children?

We would have been broke as well.

(laughs) (box clatters) (rifling through contents) (melancholic music) (sighs) (dramatic music) DS WINTERS: When was the last time you saw Bruno Sommers?

This morning.

He brought Poppy to see Lucien.

Did you see him yesterday?

No.

Are you and Bruno having an affair?

No.

Why would you even ask me that?

That's my grandson.

He's lost a bit of weight since then.

Aaron's studying to be a lawyer.

Will I take your phone number?

Just in case.

Um...uh, sorry, this is my boss.

Ah, he's a bit of all right.

DC HIGHSMITH: (clears throat) Can I borrow that?

-Can I trust you?

-Hm.

(chuckles) There's something you should see.

Oh, yeah?

I'm looking at the cast of Golden Girls.

Give it here.

(background music playing) -Bruno Sommers.

-Mm.

There's the window to the apartment where Abbey Sommers was killed.

Check the time.

Three minutes before the body was discovered.

No, Soco said the window only opens three or four inches, so... Mm-hmm.

Just wide enough to slip a hammer to Eddy Baines.

That's true.

Right.

Uniform have brought in Julie Norman and Bruno Sommers.

How do you want to play this?

You spotted him.

I think we start with Julie Norman.

Her and Bruno Sommers are having an affair.

-Well.

-I mean, that's the rumor.

Which Julie denied.

Also, Bruno was there at the precise time that Abbey Sommers was killed.

Okay, so the photo proves that Bruno was there.

Yeah, right outside of the room where his wife was murdered.

But the photo in itself doesn't prove that Julie lied, does it?

So, what's your working theory?

So, Bruno's divorce was, um, as Abbey intended, crippling him financially.

So, he and Julie devise a plan to put his wife in a room with a terrified, volatile man.

Okay.

Find out what the star- crossed lovers have to say.

Do you recognize this man?

It looks like Abbey Sommers' husband.

DC SUMMERS: Bruno Sommers.

We have him in custody, this was taken yesterday.

DS WINTERS: You told us you didn't see him yesterday.

I didn't.

So, why was he there?

(suspenseful music) Are you having an affair?

(scoffs) I'm not saying another word.

I'm not saying another word until I've had a private consult with my lawyer.

BRUNO: Why can't I make a phone call?

DS WINTER: You've made one.

-I need to check if my daughter's okay.

What are you doing in this photograph?

If you've done nothing wrong, you'll soon be with your daughter.

I'm hiding from Abbey.

DC HIGHSMITH: Why?

Because I didn't want to give her any more ammunition.

You ever been in the family court system?

Seventh circle of hell.

I want to be with Julie.

-So, you are having an affair?

-No.

See, that's what I'm talking about, ammunition.

You think I want to lose my daughter?

Julie was supportive.

And yeah...

I had feelings for her, but we are not... having an affair.

So, what are you doing there?

I decided to tell her how I felt.

(treacherous music) And then I saw Abbey.

(car door closes) And did you speak to Julie?

I left.

I had no idea what happened until your colleagues knocked on my door.

Bruno... we believe you and Julie colluded in the murder of your wife.

(dramatic crescendo) -Dan?

-Yeah?

Just to let you know, I've asked The Professor to observe.

Right.

Look, he gets results.

He does it in his own time and he does it for free.

I need my team to function at maximum capability.

Okay.

I know he's not easy to work with.

And I know Lisa was the buffer between his way and our way, but now I need you to step up.

-Yeah.

-Good.

(footsteps receding) DCI GOSWAMI: So, while we wait for Julie Norman to consult with her lawyer, let's work out our strategy.

Professor?

Julie Norman and Bruno Sommers had nothing to do with the death of Abbey Sommers.

Any further interrogation of them would be a waste of time.

Uh, Julie Norman says she was on the desk when Mrs. Sommers was killed.

And then she pulls a reverse ferret and says she was on the loo.

She made a mistake.

She and Bruno Sommers did not collude.

And that's it?

I observed them together.

Their attraction to one another is obvious, but rumors of an affair are premature.

Ergo, the mutual trust necessary to collude in murder does not exist.

Okay.

So, Bruno acted alone.

The divorce is bleeding him dry.

The anger shown by Bruno during interrogation was not an attempt to mask guilt.

Rather, it comes from a frustrated desire to comfort his daughter.

He would never act to deprive Poppy of her mother.

You're not saying that Abbey Sommers just walked into the wrong room, are you?

No, I am not saying that.

DS WINTERS: What then?

(phone rings in background) I need more evidence.

Professor, you're part of a team.

I'm aware of that.

As a team, our actions have to dovetail together.

Lucien Hailsham refused to talk to me because he'd already spoken to you.

What did he say to you?

We don't know, because you didn't tell us.

That's not a team.

I must be allowed to serve the team in my own way.

Your own way?

(suspenseful music) Six months, nowhere to be seen.

You won't reply to messages.

-DS...

Hang on.

And when you finally involve yourself in a case, you go off on a frolic that almost ends in disaster.

Serve the team?

You didn't even come to the funeral.

(melancholic music) Okay, I've heard enough.

-If...if I may.

-No, you may not.

Chloe, could I have a second, please?

Mm-hm.

Listen carefully, both of you.

This is what I want you to do.

(sighs) Who dotted your books?

Do you think that's even remotely relevant?

I am trying to discern a pattern.

There is no pattern.

(fingers tapping) Well, look, you're both clearly here against your will.

So, I suggest that we end the session.

But before you go, Professor, may I divulge to DS Winters something that we talked about in a previous session?

You may.

Following the death of your colleague, DI Donckers, Professor Tempest began to suffer from intrusive thoughts.

Now, in extreme cases, these can be uncontrollable giving rise to a paralyzing anxiety.

They can prevent an individual from carrying out the most basic functions, never mind dealing with the emotionally complex issues that inevitably arise when aiding with a police investigation.

Would you...like to respond?

Knowing that, um... helps.

(somber music) It, it may not seem logical, but he was also fearful of having to witness your pain.

Um...

I'm here as a cop.

Alright, I, uh...

I want the team to function.

That's all.

Unfortunately, I never knew Lisa.

I'm wondering... what particular qualities made her stand out?

Good at her job.

Way ahead of me.

Degree in criminology.

You are welcome to attend my lectures, if you believe they might help.

I'm a bit busy right now.

But, um... thanks.

Thanks.

Professor... did you want to add something?

Yes, uh, something you said earlier about witnessing another's pain.

We need to call DCI Goswami.

Bruno Sommers must not be released from custody.

An hour ago, you were sure he was innocent.

He has information which I believe could unlock the case.

(tense music) (footsteps running) They tell me I can go, then they tell me I can't.

What is going on?

We've got a couple more questions.

Off the record.

You were in the process of divorcing your late wife.

How did this affect your daughter?

Well, let me talk to her.

I'll ask her.

Bruno, the more you tell us, the more we can help Poppy.

How was Poppy affected by the divorce?

It was hard.

Oh... she was acting out at school.

There were complaints.

-Complaints?

She was accused of... cyberbullying.

Physical aggression.

Oh.

How did Abbey respond to these accusations?

Abbey took Poppy's side, said she was going through enough with the divorce.

Custody.

How much longer is this gonna take?

Did that help?

I need to see the footage of DC Highsmith's interview with the senior Mr. Baines.

-Okay.

-DC HIGHSMITH: Hi.

Your builder's back.

Wants you to call him.

Great.

DC HIGHSMITH: Where did you get the hammer?

Did someone give it to you?

EDDY: Yes.

DC HIGHSMITH: Who?

Someone you know?

One of your friends?

Lucien.

(office phone rings) DC HIGHSMITH: Abbey's father?

Lucien.

Pause.

(mouse pad clicks) Eddy is not answering the questions that you think he is answering.

Rewind.

DC HIGHSMITH: One of your friends?

-Lucien.

-Pause.

He's telling you the name of one of his friends.

DC HIGHSMITH: Abbey's father?

Lucien.

He's telling you the name of Abbey's father.

We can rule out Lucien.

DS WINTERS: Just spoke to the builder.

He lost a titanium hammer.

The murder weapon.

He wanted to make it clear it wasn't his fault but Kate Bryant phoned him up threatening to sue, blaming him for leaving it lying around.

He claims it was stolen, he told me one old guy had taken an interest in his toolkit.

I sent him a dozen photos and, um... he identified Eddy.

Hm.

(pensive music) Eddy took the hammer for his own protection.

There is a clear and simple logic here that we cannot ignore.

Are you saying that no one else was involved?

On the contrary.

Why was Abbey Sommers in the wrong room?

Who locked the door?

These are good questions.

But using a traumatized elderly man who just happens to have stolen a hammer is an inefficient way to commit murder.

What if murder wasn't the intention?

Then the parts connect.

If not murder, then what might the intention have been?

To scare.

And when something goes catastrophically wrong, taking responsibility is almost impossibly difficult.

Easier to blame the builder for leaving his hammer lying around.

DS WINTERS: As director of September Gardens, the safety of the residents was in your hands.

Crown Prosecution Service is under pressure to bring a murder charge.

No.

Kate, what you say in this room will shape the rest of your life, okay?

We are your best chance of averting disaster.

We spoke to the headteacher at your daughter's school.

We know Marie was bullied by Poppy Sommers.

Headteacher took a light-touch approach because Poppy's parents were separating, and we know this may have resulted in Marie's self-harm.

(sinister music) If I hadn't have gone into her room, she wouldn't still be here.

You spoke to...Abbey Sommers, Poppy's mother.

(scoffs) She told me Marie should... (laughs) toughen up.

Toughen up?

She was having nightmares, being sick, terrified to go into school.

I just wished that this imperious woman could feel just a little bit of the fear that my little girl felt every single day.

I...I had no idea that Eddy Baines had a hammer.

No idea.

Okay, can you talk us through what happened?

(high tempo music) KATE: I knew Abbey was due to visit.

She always called and demanded a parking space.

Then she'd go straight to her father's room with flowers.

DS WINTERS: You knew she hadn't been told about the change of room?

Yes.

DS WINTERS: Okay.

So, you left the tennis court.

KATE: The back entrance was never used.

I...I had a key.

I watched Abbey Sommers go into apartment 12.

The door closed behind her.

(sinister music) I heard Eddy shouting and... well, that was enough.

I went back to the tennis courts.

Did you not hear Abbey crying out for help?

All I heard... was the cheers from the courts.

I didn't want Abbey dead.

I just wanted to be able to look her in the eyes and say, "Now... you know what my daughter suffered.

What she's been suffering for the past three months."

(soft music) (sobbing) (siren blaring) Before I send this evidence to the CPS, I just want to say well done.

It was great teamwork.

And the CPS will charge Kate Bryant with whatever they see fit, but we have got some room to influence their decision.

Does her daughter have another parent?

No, which is why I'm leaning towards manslaughter rather than murder.

Hm.

Show some remorse, she might even avoid prison.

DCI GOSWAMI: Well, exactly.

Yeah.

Keep thinking.

DS WINTERS: Okay.

Well done.

Oh, Chloe.

I got you a date for the national detective exam.

It's in two weeks.

-Hoo.

-You'll be fine.

Thanks.

What gave her away?

Something she said.

She mentioned that Poppy was used as a weapon by her mother.

In view of the circumstances, her words jarred.

A subconscious attempt, in my view, to paint her victim in an unflattering light so that she might justify her own actions.

From a woman who just used another human being as a weapon.

Precisely.

You know what the, um... therapist said about your... intrusive thoughts?

Yeah, I...

I had no idea.

Why would you?

Your offer, attending your lectures, I've booked some time off next week.

Excellent.

I shall look forward to it.

(dramatic music) (footsteps running) Any questions?

Yes.

Something you said in your previous lecture has been bothering me.

Can you bear to remind us?

You said that empathy can be turned into hatred.

I'm an empath.

I feel pain at injustice, but never anger.

You feel pain at what you perceive to be injustice.

And never anger...so far.

(whooshing) (suspenseful music) KATE: I watched Abbey Sommers go into apartment 12.

(shouting, banging) I heard Eddy shouting.

Well, that was enough.

(Abbey screaming) Empaths often claim that they do not do anger.

However, years spent repressing this natural emotion can lead to anger being bypassed and volcanic rage erupting in its place.

To be clear, empathy is a wonderful quality.

It makes us human, kind, giving.

But there is also a dark side.

When extreme empaths see terrible injustice, these positive qualities can turn negative.

(dramatic music) (door handle rattling) (screaming) ABBEY: Let me out!

Help!

(screaming, banging continue) (high tempo music) Marie?

Oh, my God.

Marie!

Oh, my God.

Oh, my God, what have you done?

Marie!

(suspenseful music) PROFESSOR T: Empathetic reactivity can lead to anxiety, depression, intrusive thoughts.

What we need is something colder, harder.

Something that is actually useful.

Compassion.

(footsteps approaching) Exercising some compassion of your own?

I've just heard.

No charges preferred against Eddy Baines.

As is correct.

Kate Bryant charged with manslaughter.

My father has his connections.

Kate Bryant claimed she couldn't hear Abbey Sommers shouting for help because of the cheers from the tennis courts.

We were there.

There were no cheers loud enough for that.

Kate Bryant had no intent to kill anyone.

I think she could have prevented it.

And you think so too.

You saved her from a very long prison sentence.

(brooding music) Are you sure you've done the right thing?

PROFESSOR T: (echoing) For some of us, the struggle never ends.