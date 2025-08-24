Season 2 Preview
Can Judith, Suzie, and Becks crack another case? Season 2 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 9/8c.
Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal, but it’s not long before Judith, Suzie, and Becks are called back into action to solve a series of new crimes. Can they crack the case again? Season 2 of The Marlow Murder Club premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 9/8c.
How to Watch The Marlow Murder Club
The Marlow Murder Club is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
(dramatic music) - Hello, Judith Potts.
- I want to invite you to a party.
I'm worried something might happen.
(wooden thudding) (person screams) - He's dead.
- I don't think this was an accident.
- Hello, Judith.
- We need to start investigating.
- [Becks] Won't Tanika mind?
- She'll be livid.
- What are you doing here?
- What is that?
- There's been a death.
- Is it murder?
(person screams) - DS Malik has hired us as civilian advisors.
- No.
- [Judith] There's something you need to see.
Evidence that suggests it wasn't an accident.
- Everyone on that board has an alibi.
I understand the why of it, but not the how.
- What if I told you he was working with someone?
- He's got an accomplice?
- He's got an accomplice.
- Have you found another body?
- Someone was hiding in the bushes.
- [Judith] How curious - Are you three telepathic or something?
- I've got an idea.
It's the key to unlocking the entire case.
(dramatic music continues)
